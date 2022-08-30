Serena Williams schedule and results for US Open: No. 2 Anett Kontaveit awaits in Round 2 after thrilling win

Serena Williams is having her last dance before retirement at the 2022 U.S. Open, and the 40-year-old superstar isn’t ready to ride off into the sunset just yet. Williams won her first round match against Danka Kovinic, 6-3, 6-3, on Monday in New York to keep her legendary career alive for at least a couple more days.

Williams entered the stadium to an eruption of applause led by her 4-year-old daughter Olympia, and had a massive wave of support behind with the entire night with plenty of famous faces in the crowd. While injuries have sapped her quickness in recent years, Williams still plays with plenty of power and used it to dominate Kovinic from the opening set. She earned a huge advantage on first serves, winning points at a 77 percent clip in such scenarios (Kovinic was at 61 percent) and also slamming home nine aces (Kovinic had six). For the match, Williams won 76 points to Kovinic’s 52.

Williams has not formally announced she would retire from tennis following the tournament, but she indicated this will be her final Grand Slam at the very least in recent cover story for Vogue. She is a 23-time major champion, and has six U.S. Open titles to her name.

Williams now faces the No. 2 seed in the tournament, Anett Kontaveit, on Wednesday. The match will be broadcast on ESPN. We’ll include time when it’s announced. Williams will also be playing doubles with her sister Venus at the 2022 U.S. Open.

Find more on Williams’ first round win below, including highlights and video of her entrance.

Serena Williams entrance: Daughter cheers for Williams in final U.S. Open

Serena Williams highlights: Williams wins first round match over Kovinic

Serena Williams outfit: Williams goes with figure skating-inspired dress in round one

Serena Williams will wear a figure skating-inspired Nike dress at the US Open that she designed — made of 6 layers to honor her 6 past titles at Flushing.



Her NikeCourt Flare 2 shoes include a diamond-encrusted Swoosh and solid gold lace deubrés with 400 hand-set diamonds. pic.twitter.com/9CxtGwQQlU — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 29, 2022

Serena Williams tribute video: Oprah narrates video for Williams’ last dance

Oprah narrated a tribute video to Serena ❤️ #USOpen pic.twitter.com/rx2qCeVymF — ESPN (@espn) August 30, 2022

Serena Williams schedule: next match for 2022 U.S. Open on Wednesday vs. field’s No. 2 seed

Match: Serena Williams vs. No. 2 Anett Kontaveit

Date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Time: TBD

Tournament: 2022 US Open second round game

Location: Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York City, New York