Serena Williams reaction: Best moments, quotes, tweets from U.S. Open win

Serena Williams is the biggest story in sports once again.

By Ricky O'Donnell
2022 US Open - Day 3 Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes all-time, and the 2022 U.S. Open is her last dance. Williams announced that she’s ready for the next step in her life after tennis, and that has made her final appearance in a major at the 2022 U.S. Open must-see television. At 40 years old, Williams has won consecutive matches in the tournament, including a stunning upset victory over No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday. Her run at Arthur Ashe Stadium is turning into one of the best sports stories of the year.

Williams as 23 major titles to her name, including six U.S. Open championships, but she hasn’t won a major since 2017 as injuries have started to pile up. In fact, Williams only played six matches all year before coming to New York for her last hurrah. Williams is past her prime, but you would never know it from watching her in this tournament. The power, grace, and ability to intimidate opponents that once made Williams the most dominant force tennis has ever seen has all been on display one last time.

Williams’ final tournament is drawing massive attention around the world. Tiger Woods was just one of the celebrities in attendance supporting Williams on Wednesday night. Twitter has been ablaze with fans freaking out about seeing Williams’ brilliance once again.

Williams now faces Australian Ajla Tomljanović in the third round on Friday. The match will be broadcast on ESPN. Williams is also playing doubles with her sister Venus Williams at the U.S. Open. The Williams sisters will face Czech teenager Linda Noskova and 37-year-old compatriot Lucie Hradecka on Thursday in their tournament debut.

We rounded up the best reaction from the internet after Williams’ stunning second round victory over Kontaveit. You can find full highlights, viral moments, her post-match interview, stats, and the best tweets of the night below.

Serena Williams highlights: Round 2 win at 2022 U.S. Open vs. No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit

You can watch highlights from Serena Williams’ round one victory against Danka Kovinic here.

Tiger Woods fist pumps in crowd during Serena Williams’ U.S. win in round 2

A wild Serena Williams stat on her dominance against top opponents

Serena Williams’ longevity in perspective

Serena Williams twirls at 2022 U.S. Open

Serena Williams is 42-0 in opening rounds of the U.S. Open all-time

Serena Williams’ quotes from 2022 U.S. Open

LeBron makes GOAT sounds for Serena Williams

Twitter reacts to Serena Williams’ win

Serena Williams next match 2022 U.S. Open: Ajla Tomljanović is third round opponent on Friday

Match: Serena Williams vs. Ajla Tomljanović

Date: Friday, September 2, 2022

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Tournament: 2022 US Open third round match

Location: Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York City, New York

Serena and Venus Williams doubles at 2022 U.S. Open schedule

Date: Sept. 1

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Opponents: Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova

