Serena Williams reaction: Best moments, quotes, tweets from U.S. Open win

Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes all-time, and the 2022 U.S. Open is her last dance. Williams announced that she’s ready for the next step in her life after tennis, and that has made her final appearance in a major at the 2022 U.S. Open must-see television. At 40 years old, Williams has won consecutive matches in the tournament, including a stunning upset victory over No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday. Her run at Arthur Ashe Stadium is turning into one of the best sports stories of the year.

Williams as 23 major titles to her name, including six U.S. Open championships, but she hasn’t won a major since 2017 as injuries have started to pile up. In fact, Williams only played six matches all year before coming to New York for her last hurrah. Williams is past her prime, but you would never know it from watching her in this tournament. The power, grace, and ability to intimidate opponents that once made Williams the most dominant force tennis has ever seen has all been on display one last time.

Williams’ final tournament is drawing massive attention around the world. Tiger Woods was just one of the celebrities in attendance supporting Williams on Wednesday night. Twitter has been ablaze with fans freaking out about seeing Williams’ brilliance once again.

Williams now faces Australian Ajla Tomljanović in the third round on Friday. The match will be broadcast on ESPN. Williams is also playing doubles with her sister Venus Williams at the U.S. Open. The Williams sisters will face Czech teenager Linda Noskova and 37-year-old compatriot Lucie Hradecka on Thursday in their tournament debut.

We rounded up the best reaction from the internet after Williams’ stunning second round victory over Kontaveit. You can find full highlights, viral moments, her post-match interview, stats, and the best tweets of the night below.

Serena Williams highlights: Round 2 win at 2022 U.S. Open vs. No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit

You can watch highlights from Serena Williams’ round one victory against Danka Kovinic here.

Tiger Woods fist pumps in crowd during Serena Williams’ U.S. win in round 2

First set to Serena calls for a classic. pic.twitter.com/KO52xOKU5B — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2022

A wild Serena Williams stat on her dominance against top opponents

Unreal stat:



Serena Williams is 23-2 in her last 25 matches against players ranked in the WTA Top 2, a run that dates back to 2007.



(The only two losses both came to Azarenka in 2013.)#USOpen — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 1, 2022

Serena Williams’ longevity in perspective

When Serena won her first US Open match ...



- Gregg Popovich was 106th on the all-time wins list.

- Tom Brady had not thrown his first Michigan TD pass.

- LeBron James had not made his high school debut.

- Tim Duncan was the reigning NBA rookie of the year. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 1, 2022

(And Stone Cold was the WWF champion.) — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 1, 2022

Serena Williams twirls at 2022 U.S. Open

Serena Williams is 42-0 in opening rounds of the U.S. Open all-time

Serena Williams’ quotes from 2022 U.S. Open

LeBron makes GOAT sounds for Serena Williams

Twitter reacts to Serena Williams’ win

It was a privilege to watch greatness. Congrats @serenawilliams — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 1, 2022

Not done yet @serenawilliams — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 1, 2022

Never seen anything like what Serena Williams is doing!!! EVERYBODY EVERYWHERE is cheering for her and watching every moment!! I’m a fan and enjoying every minute!!! @serenawilliams #USOpen2022 — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 1, 2022

What is in the water Bron, Serena, and TB12 drinking!? At this point I’m just curious! — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) September 1, 2022

You’re the #2 player in the world and kicking ass and then Serena at 41 comes and blindsides you, I am in awe of the dedication to frustrating other players’ ambitions forever — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) September 1, 2022

It’s so funny thinking that anyone playing Serena in this tournament basically has millions of people booing them for trying to win a tennis match — Zito (@_Zeets) September 1, 2022

"I don't have anything to prove and I have absolutely nothing to lose." -- Serena, the MF GOAT, Williams!!! — J(enna) Wortham (@jennydeluxe) September 1, 2022

“I’m just Serena” was the quote. But “I’ve had a X on my back since ‘99” was the bar. To me, that is. — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) September 1, 2022

Serena Williams was already a legend but beating the 2nd ranked player in the world in 2nd round when she could almost be her mama is another reason why she is GOAT! — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) September 1, 2022

Serena in that last game pic.twitter.com/lL6YN8AMye — Lexie Brown (@Lexiebrown) September 1, 2022

we get to live at the same time as serena freaking williams — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) September 1, 2022

Serena Williams next match 2022 U.S. Open: Ajla Tomljanović is third round opponent on Friday

Match: Serena Williams vs. Ajla Tomljanović

Date: Friday, September 2, 2022

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Tournament: 2022 US Open third round match

Location: Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York City, New York

Serena and Venus Williams doubles at 2022 U.S. Open schedule

Date: Sept. 1

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Opponents: Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova