U.S. Open 2022: Schedule, results, and TV times for men’s and women’s bracket

The 2022 U.S. Open has featured brilliant tennis in both the men’s and women’s brackets, and now the tournament is getting closer to crowning a champion. There are eight players still standing for both the men and women, with plenty of exciting storylines forming for both sides.

Serena Williams’ last dance was the big story at the start of the tournament. Williams was eventually eliminated by Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in round three, but not before she knocked out the tournament’s No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round. Williams’ win over Kontaveit set the tone for a tournament full of upsets. Only two top-five seeds remain in both the men’s and women’s bracket.

The fourth round featured two big upsets in the men’s bracket. No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev was knocked out in four sets by No. 23 seed Nick Kyrgios, while No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal was defeated by No. 22 seed Frances Tiafoe. Tiafoe is the only American man remaining in the field. None of the eight players still standing on the men’s side have won a Grand Slam before.

The women’s side will go through No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek. Swiatek is a two-time French Open champion after defeating Coco Gauff in the final earlier this year. Gauff is one of two American women still alive in the tournament along with No. 8 seed Jessica Pegula. Swiatek and Gauff would meet in the final if they continue to advance.

Find the bracket and schedule for the 2022 U.S. Open below. A women’s champion will be crowned on Sept. 10, while a men’s champion will be crowned on Sept. 11.

U.S. Open 2022 men’s bracket and schedule

U.S. Open 2022 women’s bracket and schedule

U.S. Open 2022: How to watch men’s and women’s brackets

Time: 11 a.m. ET (ESPN+)

11 a.m. ET (ESPN+) Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes (12 p.m.)

U.S. Open women’s schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 6

No. 5 Ons Jabeur defeats Ajla Tomljanović, 6-4, 7-6

No. 12 Coco Gauff vs. No. 17 Caroline Garcia, 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Sept. 7

No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 22 Karolína Plíšková, 1 p.m. ET

No. 1 Iga Świątek vs. No. 8 Jessica Pegula, 8 p.m. ET

U.S. Open men’s schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 6

No. 5 Casper Ruud defeats No. 13 Matteo Berrettini, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6

No. 23 Nick Kyrgios vs. No. 27 Karen Khachanov, 8:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Sept. 7

No. 9 Andrey Rublev vs. No. 22 Frances Tiafoe, 1 p.m. ET

No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 11 Jannik Sinner, 8 p.m. ET