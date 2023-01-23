Roger Federer is a Swiftie, confirmed

Roger Federer is free of the grueling tennis schedule and now he’s enjoying his best life. While the rest of the ATP and WTA are in Melbourne for the Australian Open, Rog is up in the Swiss alps living his best emotional life.

I’m really happy for Federer that he got out of tennis with his health intact enough that he can still ski and live him life. That said, it’s beyond hilarious that he would stick through through an Instagram lens flare filter and cruise down the mountain with Anti-Hero by Tay Tay blaring.

Is there a hidden message here? Probably not — but let’s dive way too deep into this anyway. So, Rog has chosen to specifically grab the chorus here, which says:

It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me

At tea time, everybody agrees

I’ll stare directly at the sun but never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero

It’s a song about insecurity. A juxtaposition between the public life, and the private one of a celebrity — which necessitates a posture of confidence when the spotlight in on, but knowing deep down you’re not the person you pretend to be in front of the camera.

For years Federer dominated. He went straight from being a child to a mega-star, without a lot of room to grow up in between. Now he’s free to stare into the sun, chase the show down a mountain, and accept the childhood once lost to fame and athletic abilty.

Or, I dunno, maybe he just thinks Anti-Hero is a banger?