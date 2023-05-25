French Open 2023: Men’s bracket, TV schedule, streaming, results, and more

The 2023 French Open is set to get underway this weekend from at Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

On the men’s side, two of the sport’s biggest names will be absent this week, but there is no shortage of talent in the field.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal announced earlier this month that he was withdrawing due to a lingering hip injury. Speaking at his tennis academy last week, Nadal had this to say about his health: “You can´t keep demanding more and more from your body, because there comes a moment when your body raises a white flag,” said Nadal. “Even though your head wants to keep going, your body says this is as far it goes.”

Also absent is Andy Murray, who withdrew from the field following early-round losses in clay tournament. Murray lost in the first round of the Italian Open last week. He was also bounced 6-3, 6-0 by Stan Wawrinka at an ATP Challenger event in Bordeaux, which was also held on clay. It is expected that Murray will focus his preparation on Wimbledon, set to begin on July 3rd.

This year’s top seed is Carlos Alcaraz, who is playing in his first Grand Slam since winning last year’s US Open. Daniil Medvedev enters the tournament as the second seed, thanks to his win in the Italian Open. That was Medvedev’s first-ever tournament victory on a clay court, and it marked the first Italian Open where he had even won a match.

“Honestly, I didn’t believe much I can win a Masters 1000 on clay in my career because usually I hated it. I hated playing on it. I don’t feel good on it, like nothing was working,” Medvedev said after his victory over Holger Rune.

That win moved Medvedev up to No. 2 in the world, and boosted his chances at winning the French Open.

The third seed? None other than Novak Djokovic, who in contrast to Medvedev has a strong history playing on clay. Djokovic has won 18 titles on clay courts, including a pair of French Opens.

As far as the rest of the field, the entire men’s bracket is below.

Men’s Bracket

You can view the bracket on the official Roland Garros website.

How to Watch

NBC/NBC Sports, Peacock, and the Tennis Channel are your homes for the 2023 French Open. NBC and Peacock air live coverage of the first two days of main draw play starting on Sunday, May 28 and continuing on Monday, May 29. Tennis Channel has live daily coverage from Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2. On the middle weekend of the tournament, NBC and Peacock pick the coverage back up.

Coverage reverts to the Tennis Channel for the following weekdays, and NBC/Peacock return for the men’s and women’s singles semifinals and finals.

You can also stream coverage on NBCSports.com/live, as well as the NBC Sports app.

Broadcast Schedule

Below is the entire broadcast schedule for the 2023 French Open. All times are Eastern.

2023 French Open Broadcast Schedule Date Time (Eastern) Platform Round Date Time (Eastern) Platform Round Sunday, May 28 5 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round 12-3 p.m. Peacock Monday, May 29 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round 11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock 3-5:30 p.m. Peacock Tuesday, May 30 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round Wednesday, May 31 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round Thursday, June 1 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round Friday, June 2 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round Saturday, June 3 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round 12-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock 3-5:30 p.m. Peacock Sunday, June 4 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round 12-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock 3-5:30 p.m. Peacock Monday, June 5 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round Tuesday, June 6 5 a.m.-12 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals 2-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Wednesday, June 7 5 a.m.-12 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals 2-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Thursday, June 8 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Tennis Channel Women’s Semifinals 11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock Friday, June 9 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennis Channel Men’s Semifinals 11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock Saturday, June 10 9 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock Women’s Final Sunday, June 11 9 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock Men’s Final

Results

