French Open 2023: Women’s bracket, TV schedule, streaming, results, and more

Tennis fans could see a wide-open women’s bracket at the 2023 French Open.

Defending champion and world No. 1 Iga Swiatek is looking to become the first back-to-back champion at Roland-Garros in 16 years, but has dealt with some injuries this season. She withdrew from the Miami Open in March with a rib injury, and then a thigh injury caused an early exit from the Italian Open.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka enters as the second seed in the tournament, but clay surfaces have caused her problems in her career. She has never advanced beyond the third round of the French Open, despite advancing to at least the semi-finals in the other three majors. She is, however, coming off her first Grand Slam title, as she captured the Australian Open in January.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is coming off a win in the Italian Open, which could put her in position to make a deep run over the next few weeks.

The entire women’s bracket for the 2023 French Open is below.

Women’s Bracket

Here is the bracket for the 2023 Women’s French Open:

You can view the bracket on the official Roland Garros website.

How to Watch

NBC/NBC Sports, Peacock, and the Tennis Channel are your homes for the 2023 French Open. NBC and Peacock air live coverage of the first two days of main draw play starting on Sunday, May 28 and continuing on Monday, May 29. Tennis Channel has live daily coverage from Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2. On the middle weekend of the tournament, NBC and Peacock pick the coverage back up.

Coverage reverts to the Tennis Channel for the following weekdays, and NBC/Peacock return for the men’s and women’s singles semifinals and finals.

You can also stream coverage on NBCSports.com/live, as well as the NBC Sports app.

Broadcast Schedule

Below is the entire broadcast schedule for the 2023 French Open. All times are Eastern.

2023 French Open Broadcast Schedule Date Time (Eastern) Platform Round Date Time (Eastern) Platform Round Sunday, May 28 5 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round 12-3 p.m. Peacock Monday, May 29 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round 11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock 3-5:30 p.m. Peacock Tuesday, May 30 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round Wednesday, May 31 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round Thursday, June 1 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round Friday, June 2 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round Saturday, June 3 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round 12-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock 3-5:30 p.m. Peacock Sunday, June 4 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round 12-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock 3-5:30 p.m. Peacock Monday, June 5 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round Tuesday, June 6 5 a.m.-12 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals 2-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Wednesday, June 7 5 a.m.-12 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals 2-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Thursday, June 8 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Tennis Channel Women’s Semifinals 11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock Friday, June 9 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennis Channel Men’s Semifinals 11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock Saturday, June 10 9 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock Women’s Final Sunday, June 11 9 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock Men’s Final

Results

Results will be updated once the French Open begins.