French Open 2023: Women’s bracket, TV schedule, streaming, results, and more

The 2023 Women’s French Open gets underway this weekend, and here is the bracket, how to watch, and more

By Mark Schofield
/ new
Tennis fans could see a wide-open women’s bracket at the 2023 French Open.

Defending champion and world No. 1 Iga Swiatek is looking to become the first back-to-back champion at Roland-Garros in 16 years, but has dealt with some injuries this season. She withdrew from the Miami Open in March with a rib injury, and then a thigh injury caused an early exit from the Italian Open.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka enters as the second seed in the tournament, but clay surfaces have caused her problems in her career. She has never advanced beyond the third round of the French Open, despite advancing to at least the semi-finals in the other three majors. She is, however, coming off her first Grand Slam title, as she captured the Australian Open in January.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is coming off a win in the Italian Open, which could put her in position to make a deep run over the next few weeks.

The entire women’s bracket for the 2023 French Open is below.

Women’s Bracket

Here is the bracket for the 2023 Women’s French Open:

You can view the bracket on the official Roland Garros website.

How to Watch

NBC/NBC Sports, Peacock, and the Tennis Channel are your homes for the 2023 French Open. NBC and Peacock air live coverage of the first two days of main draw play starting on Sunday, May 28 and continuing on Monday, May 29. Tennis Channel has live daily coverage from Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2. On the middle weekend of the tournament, NBC and Peacock pick the coverage back up.

Coverage reverts to the Tennis Channel for the following weekdays, and NBC/Peacock return for the men’s and women’s singles semifinals and finals.

You can also stream coverage on NBCSports.com/live, as well as the NBC Sports app.

Broadcast Schedule

Below is the entire broadcast schedule for the 2023 French Open. All times are Eastern.

2023 French Open Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (Eastern) Platform Round
Sunday, May 28 5 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round
12-3 p.m. Peacock
Monday, May 29 5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round
11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock
3-5:30 p.m. Peacock
Tuesday, May 30 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round
Wednesday, May 31 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round
Thursday, June 1 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round
Friday, June 2 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round
Saturday, June 3 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round
12-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock
3-5:30 p.m. Peacock
Sunday, June 4 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round
12-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock
3-5:30 p.m. Peacock
Monday, June 5 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round
Tuesday, June 6 5 a.m.-12 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals
2-5 p.m. Tennis Channel
Wednesday, June 7 5 a.m.-12 p.m. Tennis Channel Quarterfinals
2-5 p.m. Tennis Channel
Thursday, June 8 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Tennis Channel Women’s Semifinals
11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock
Friday, June 9 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennis Channel Men’s Semifinals
11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock
Saturday, June 10 9 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock Women’s Final
Sunday, June 11 9 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock Men’s Final

Results

Results will be updated once the French Open begins.

