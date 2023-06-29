Wimbledon Men’s Championships 2023: Draw, how to watch, bracket, and results

With his victory in the French Open, Novak Djokovic now stands atop men’s tennis history with 24 Grand Slam titles.

Can he add to that record at Wimbledon?

Djokovic has won Wimbledon seven times already, and is the defending champion after defeating Nick Kyrgios a year ago. An eighth title at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club would match the mark set by Roger Federer, who counted eight titles at Wimbledon among his 20 Grand Slam titles.

It would also be his fifth-straight Wimbledon title dating back to 2018. (The tournament was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19.)

Having won both the Australian Open and the French Open this year, Djokovic enters Wimbledon as the favorite. But there are many potential winners in the field. Nick Kyrgios, who made a run to the final a year ago before losing to Djokovic, can point to Wimbledon as his most successful Grand Slam event, having reached both the quarters (back in 2014) and the finals last year.

There is Daniil Medvedev. While the former U.S. Open winner’s best result in Wimbledon came in 2021 when he advanced to the fourth round, he has generally been strong on grass over his career, having won 67% of his matches on grass. He was 8-3 on grass last year, but did not participate in Wimbledon after the All England Club announced a ban on Russian players following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Another player that could be ready to make a deep run in London is Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz lost to Djokovic in the semis at the French Open, dealing with some severe cramping during their match, but is coming off a victory at the Queen’s Club Championships. That gave him his first ATP title on a grass surface, and returned him to top of the men’s rankings ahead of Wimbledon.

Of course, given that this is Wimbledon, we need to discuss local hero Andy Murray. Murray lost in the first round of the Queen’s Club Championships, and will be unseeded for Wimbledon as a result. That could mean a nightmare pairing in the first round for the 36-year-old Scotsman, who is hoping to put together a magical run and capture his third Wimbledon title.

Murray stated recently that this would not be his last Wimbledon. But he also conceded that you never know what the future holds. “My last Wimbledon? I hope not, but you never know. That’s why athletes need to make the most of it while still being able to. I know it won’t last forever but I have an idea of when I would like to finish and it’s not Wimbledon of this year,” said Murray in an interview with Sky Sports this week.

As far as the rest of the field, the entire men’s bracket is below.

Men’s Bracket

The full bracket will be posted following Friday’s draw. You can also view the bracket on the official Wimbledon website following the draw on Friday.

How to Watch

ESPN and ABC are home to Wimbledon coverage, with ESPN+ covering qualifying matches ahead of the Friday draw. Early-round matches will be on ESPN, and once the tournament advances to the third round, ABC and ESPN will both be broadcasting matches.

You can also stream coverage on ESPN+ throughout the tournament.

Broadcast Schedule

Below is the entire broadcast schedule for the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. All times are Eastern.

2023 Wimbledon Broadcast Schedule Date Time (Eastern) Platform Round Date Time (Eastern) Platform Round Monday, July 3 6 a.m. - 5 p.m. ESPN First Round Tuesday, July 4 6 a.m. - 5 p.m. ESPN First Round Wednesday, July 5 6 a.m. - 5 p.m. ESPN Second Round Thursday, July 6 6 a.m. - 5 p.m. ESPN Second Round Friday, July 7 6 a.m. - 5 p.m. ESPN Third Round Saturday, July 8 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. ESPN Third Round 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. ABC Third Round Sunday, July 9 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. ESPN Round of 16 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. ABC Round of 16 Monday, July 10 6 a.m. - 4 p.m. ESPN Round of 16 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. ESPN 2 Round of 16 Tuesday, July 11 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. ESPN Quarterfinals 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. ESPN 2 Quarterfinals Wednesday, July 12 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. ESPN Quarterfinals 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. ESPN 2 Quarterfinals Thursday, July 13 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. ESPN Women's Semifinals Friday, July 14 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. ESPN Men's Semifinals Saturday, July 15 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. ESPN Women's Championship Sunday, July 16 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. ESPN Men's Championship

Schedule and results (All times Eastern)

Monday, July 3 - First Round

Check back after the draw to see schedule and results