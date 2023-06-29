Wimbledon Women’s Championships 2023: Draw, how to watch, bracket, and results

Iga Światek is the top-ranked women’s tennis player in the world. She enters Wimbledon as the top-seeded player on the women’s side, and is coming off a win at the 2023 French Open, her fourth major title.

But there are a few reasons why she is not considered the clear favorite for the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Światek’s best finish in London came back in 2021, when she advanced to the fourth round. Grass is not her strongest surface, as she has won just 69.57% of her matches on grass over her career, compared with 75.86% of her matches on hard surfaces and a stunning 86% on clay surfaces.

If not Światek, then who? Perhaps defending champion Elena Rybakina. Rybakina’s only major title came at last year’s Wimbledon championships, and over her career grass has been one of her stronger surfaces.

Aryna Sabalenka is another player to watch, as her power pairs well with the surfaces at Wimbledon, especially as the tournament rolls on. Sabalenka’s best run at Wimbledon came back in 2021 when she reached the semifinals, and she has enjoyed a tremendous start to her 2023 season, winning in Melbourne and reaching the semis of the French Open.

As far as a dark horse on the women’s side, keep an eye on Ekaterina Alexandrova. She has fared well on grass over her career, and is 8-1 this season on the surface. She put together a deep run at the Grass Court Championships in Berlin, upsetting Coco Graff in the Round of 16 before losing in the semis. Following her victory over Graff Alexandrova conceded that while grass might not be her favorite surface, it suits her playing style. “Grass is and remains not my favorite surface,” said Alexandrova. “But playing on grass suits me nevertheless.”

As far as the rest of the field, the entire women’s bracket is below.

Women’s Bracket

The full bracket will be posted following Friday’s draw. You can also view the bracket on the official Wimbledon website following the draw on Friday.

How to Watch

ESPN and ABC are home to Wimbledon coverage, with ESPN+ covering qualifying matches ahead of the Friday draw. Early-round matches will be on ESPN, and once the tournament advances to the third round, ABC and ESPN will both be broadcasting matches.

You can also stream coverage on ESPN+ throughout the tournament.

Broadcast Schedule

Below is the entire broadcast schedule for the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. All times are Eastern.

2023 Wimbledon Broadcast Schedule Date Time (Eastern) Platform Round Date Time (Eastern) Platform Round Monday, July 3 6 a.m. - 5 p.m. ESPN First Round Tuesday, July 4 6 a.m. - 5 p.m. ESPN First Round Wednesday, July 5 6 a.m. - 5 p.m. ESPN Second Round Thursday, July 6 6 a.m. - 5 p.m. ESPN Second Round Friday, July 7 6 a.m. - 5 p.m. ESPN Third Round Saturday, July 8 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. ESPN Third Round 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. ABC Third Round Sunday, July 9 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. ESPN Round of 16 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. ABC Round of 16 Monday, July 10 6 a.m. - 4 p.m. ESPN Round of 16 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. ESPN 2 Round of 16 Tuesday, July 11 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. ESPN Quarterfinals 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. ESPN 2 Quarterfinals Wednesday, July 12 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. ESPN Quarterfinals 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. ESPN 2 Quarterfinals Thursday, July 13 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. ESPN Women's Semifinals Friday, July 14 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. ESPN Men's Semifinals Saturday, July 15 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. ESPN Women's Championship Sunday, July 16 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. ESPN Men's Championship

Schedule and results (All times Eastern)

Monday, July 3 - First Round

Check back after the draw to see schedule and results