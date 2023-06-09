Carlos Alcaraz stunned Novak Djokovic with a shot that needs to be seen to be believed

An epic French Open semi-final is underway between top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz and third-seeded Novak Djokovic.

And while the ultimate story of this clash has yet to be told, we already have an incredible moment from the match.

Djokovic won the first set 6-3, and the two are battling at the moment in the second set with Alcaraz leading 3-2. But it was this point from Alcaraz that, regardless of the outcome, will be talked about for weeks to come, if not longer:

The athleticism on display here is incredible. You want to talk about change-of-direction skills? Here they are. Not only does Alcaraz have to get to the net to return Djokovic’s initial lob, for him then to change direction, recover, and get to the second shot before finishing off the point no-look style? And dropping it right down the line, where Djokovic could not get to it? Incomprehensible.

And almost impossible to believe, which you can tell from Alcaraz’s reaction to the point. Even Djokovic was impressed. And with good reason.