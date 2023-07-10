Unseeded Christopher Eubanks upsets Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the quarters of his first Wimbledon

As far as debuts go, this has been a remarkable one for Christopher Eubanks at Wimbledon.
The unseeded American, playing in his first-ever Wimbledon tournament, is through to the quarter-finals after upsetting fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. This marks the first time that Eubanks has advanced to the quarters in a Grand Slam event.
Eubanks, the 43rd-ranked player in the world, is on a bit of a run during the grass-court season. He entered Wimbledon having won his first career ATP title on grass at the Mallorca Open, defeating Adrian Mannarino in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1.
Now at Wimbledon, the unseeded 27-year-old has a pair of huge upsets to his credit. He defeated 12th-ranked Cameron Norrie 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) in the second round, and now has toppled Tsitsipas, marking the first time Eubanks has defeated a top-five player in the world.
After the match, Eubanks reflected on that fact:
"I feel like I'm living a dream right now"— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2023
You better believe it @chris_eubanks96, you're in the #Wimbledon QF pic.twitter.com/gluKbCABvv
Throughout the match, the American’s power was on display, both in his service game, as well as in his volley game. During the fifth set, his impressive backhand played a critical role, particularly on this winner to break serve:
The Knockout Blow @chris_eubanks96 broke with a brilliant backhand winner#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/fGHueYwY1F— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2023
And here is the moment where Eubanks closed it out, marking his first trip to the quarters of a Grand Slam event:
POV: you have just defeated the No.5 seed in an epic to reach the quarter-finals #Wimbledon | @chris_eubanks96 pic.twitter.com/e4gsy3VN9N— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2023
Up next for Eubanks? A date with third-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the quarters, scheduled for Tuesday. But if the start to his Wimbledon career is any indication, the American looks up to the challenge.
