Unseeded Christopher Eubanks upsets Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the quarters of his first Wimbledon

As far as debuts go, this has been a remarkable one for Christopher Eubanks at Wimbledon.

The unseeded American, playing in his first-ever Wimbledon tournament, is through to the quarter-finals after upsetting fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. This marks the first time that Eubanks has advanced to the quarters in a Grand Slam event.

Eubanks, the 43rd-ranked player in the world, is on a bit of a run during the grass-court season. He entered Wimbledon having won his first career ATP title on grass at the Mallorca Open, defeating Adrian Mannarino in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1.

Now at Wimbledon, the unseeded 27-year-old has a pair of huge upsets to his credit. He defeated 12th-ranked Cameron Norrie 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) in the second round, and now has toppled Tsitsipas, marking the first time Eubanks has defeated a top-five player in the world.

After the match, Eubanks reflected on that fact:

"I feel like I'm living a dream right now"



You better believe it @chris_eubanks96, you're in the #Wimbledon QF pic.twitter.com/gluKbCABvv — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2023

Throughout the match, the American’s power was on display, both in his service game, as well as in his volley game. During the fifth set, his impressive backhand played a critical role, particularly on this winner to break serve:

And here is the moment where Eubanks closed it out, marking his first trip to the quarters of a Grand Slam event:

POV: you have just defeated the No.5 seed in an epic to reach the quarter-finals #Wimbledon | @chris_eubanks96 pic.twitter.com/e4gsy3VN9N — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2023

Up next for Eubanks? A date with third-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the quarters, scheduled for Tuesday. But if the start to his Wimbledon career is any indication, the American looks up to the challenge.