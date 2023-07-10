Watch Madison Keys switch hands midpoint for an incredible Wimbledon moment

After weather caused havoc during the first week of the 2023 WImbledon Championships, conditions have settled and players are advancing to the quarterfinals.

Among those advancing is Madison Keys. The 25th-seeded advanced to the quarterfinals on Monday, defeating Mirra Andreeva 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2. This marks the second time that Keys has advanced to the quarters at Wimbledon, and the deepest she has advanced at the tournament since reaching the quarters back in 2015.

In that victory over Andreeva, Keys pulled off an incredible left-handed forehand for a point in the first set, which at first blush might sound underwhelming.

Until you remember that Keys is right-handed.

Midway through the point, Keys switched hands to pull off an incredible shot that left both Andreeva, as well as those in the commentary box, stunned:

What did we just see, indeed.

Her reward for that epic shot, and a victory on Monday? A date with second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka on Wednesday.

Keys might need a few more shots like this to pull off the upset.