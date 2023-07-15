Marketa Vondrousova makes some history of her own at Wimbledon

A lot of history has been made at Wimbledon in recent days.

Now Marketa Vondrousova has etched her own name in the annals of tennis.

History was made on the Mens’ side on Friday, as Novak Djokovic advanced to his 35th Grand Slam Final, setting a new mark for the sport. He will square off with Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, as Alcaraz became the youngest Wimbledon Mens’ finalist since Rafael Nadal in 2006.

As for Vondrousova, she claimed her first Grand Slam title on Saturday, defeating Ons Jabeur in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 to win the Ladies’ Championship at Wimbledon. In the process, Vondrousova became the first ever unseeded Ladies’ Champion in Wimbledon history.

Her rise to the title is quite the turnaround over the course of the past calendar year. During the 2022 Championship, Vondrousova was injured, having undergone surgery for a wrist injury. She was relegated to watching Wimbledon from the stands a year ago, with a cast on her wrist.

Now, she is a Champion.

Vondrousova reflected on that fact after securing her title:

2022: Watch Wimbledon as a tourist in a cast



2023: Ladies' Singles Wimbledon champion



Marketa Vondrousova's comeback is the stuff of dreams #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/xfI8v0HZ1Z — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2023

The new Wimbledon champion also outlined that her coach might be in line for some new ink, thanks to a bet the pair made recently:

Fresh #Wimbledon ink pending...



Marketa Vondrousova's coach looks like he may regret making that bet pic.twitter.com/9awYGHzWIX — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2023

Her run at Wimbledon was the deepest run in a Grand Slam since the 2019 French Open, when Vondrousova reached the Final, only to lose to Ashleigh Barty in straight sets.

Now, thanks to a comeback story for the ages, Vondrousova has her first Grand Slam title.

Having made some history in the process.