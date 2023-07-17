Carlos Alcaraz won Wimbledon, then won social media

“How it started/how it’s going” is a popular posting format on social media websites, including Twitter. Users use that format to share two images — one old, one new — to highlight a personal journey, a story of a relationship, or even just to poke fun at themselves.

However, that format might need to be retired, thanks to Carlos Alcaraz.

Fresh off winning his first Wimbledon title in an epic five set match with Novak Djokovic that is already etched in lore, Alcaraz used that format to highlight his own journey. A journey that took him from a young child on the playground, to Wimbledon champion:

How it started… How it's going pic.twitter.com/4iVp7EebWa — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) July 17, 2023

It is also worth pointing out that the last time Djokovic lost on Centre Court — in the final to Andy Murray back in 2013 — Alcaraz was just ten years old.

Alcaraz captured his first Grand Slam title last season, entering the U.S. Open as the third seed and advancing to the Final, where he defeated fifth-seeded Casper Ruud 6–4, 2–6, 7–6(1), 6–3. It was just the first time Alcaraz had advanced past the quarters in a Grand Slam event.

This season, Alcaraz missed the Australian Open due to a training injury, and was forced to retire in the semis against Djokovic at the French Open due to cramping. But he outlasted Djokovic on Sunday at Wimbledon, surviving after losing the first set 1-6 to win in an epic five-set match.

Following his win, Djokovic shared some incredible praise for Alcaraz, drawing comparisons to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and even his own game:

Djokovic might need to carve out some praise for Alcaraz’s social media game as well.