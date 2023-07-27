Nick Kyrgios’ back is now COVERED IN POKEMON

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios was in Los Angeles this week to get a new back piece from celebrity artist GANGA, and if you’re a Pokémon fan then I promise you’re not ready.

Nick Kyrgios got a full back tattoo of Pokémon characters



(via @gangatattoo) pic.twitter.com/T0KrFLAVvB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 27, 2023

I have an immense amount of respect for Kyrgios only rocking the Gen 1 Pokémon in this piece, including a Snorlax that seems to be gazing down his buttcrack for some reason — but it’s okay, because Snorlax is just a sleepy boy, not a perv.

Looking deeper at the work we have a rich selection of amazing Pokemon, including:

Blastoise

Gengar

Dragonite

Snorlax

Alakazam

Mewtwo

Charizard

Gyrados

Dratini

The monochrome work really makes this pop and it’s so clean it’s incredible. Normally tennis is too straight laced to let anyone compete shirtless at a major, but I think when you have a giant Pokemon tattoo there should be a special dispensation so you can really rock it out.

Here’s a full video of the work being done.

Just amazing.