Nick Kyrgios’ back is now COVERED IN POKEMON

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios was in Los Angeles this week to get a new back piece from celebrity artist GANGA, and if you’re a Pokémon fan then I promise you’re not ready.
Nick Kyrgios got a full back tattoo of Pokémon characters— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 27, 2023
(via @gangatattoo) pic.twitter.com/T0KrFLAVvB
I have an immense amount of respect for Kyrgios only rocking the Gen 1 Pokémon in this piece, including a Snorlax that seems to be gazing down his buttcrack for some reason — but it’s okay, because Snorlax is just a sleepy boy, not a perv.
Looking deeper at the work we have a rich selection of amazing Pokemon, including:
- Blastoise
- Gengar
- Dragonite
- Snorlax
- Alakazam
- Mewtwo
- Charizard
- Gyrados
- Dratini
The monochrome work really makes this pop and it’s so clean it’s incredible. Normally tennis is too straight laced to let anyone compete shirtless at a major, but I think when you have a giant Pokemon tattoo there should be a special dispensation so you can really rock it out.
Here’s a full video of the work being done.
Just amazing.
