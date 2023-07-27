 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Nick Kyrgios’ back is now COVERED IN POKEMON

This tattoo is the very best, like no-one ever had.

By James Dator
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios was in Los Angeles this week to get a new back piece from celebrity artist GANGA, and if you’re a Pokémon fan then I promise you’re not ready.

I have an immense amount of respect for Kyrgios only rocking the Gen 1 Pokémon in this piece, including a Snorlax that seems to be gazing down his buttcrack for some reason — but it’s okay, because Snorlax is just a sleepy boy, not a perv.

Looking deeper at the work we have a rich selection of amazing Pokemon, including:

  • Blastoise
  • Gengar
  • Dragonite
  • Snorlax
  • Alakazam
  • Mewtwo
  • Charizard
  • Gyrados
  • Dratini

The monochrome work really makes this pop and it’s so clean it’s incredible. Normally tennis is too straight laced to let anyone compete shirtless at a major, but I think when you have a giant Pokemon tattoo there should be a special dispensation so you can really rock it out.

Here’s a full video of the work being done.

Just amazing.

