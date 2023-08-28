US Open 2023: Men’s draw, how to watch, bracket, and results

The final Grand Slam of the season is here, as the tennis world descends upon New York City.

On the men’s side, are we heading for another epic showdown between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic? It would seem that way, given their Final in Wimbledon and their recent thriller at the Cincinnati Open. But before they meet again, they’ll have to work their way through a deep and talented field.

As far as that field goes, the entire men’s bracket is below, along with how to watch, results, and more.

Men’s Bracket

You can also view the bracket on the official U.S. Open website here.

How to Watch

ESPN is your home for U.S. Open coverage, with ESPN and ESPN2 covering early-round matches, building to the Men’s Final on Sunday, September 10.

You can also stream coverage on ESPN+ throughout the tournament.

Broadcast Schedule

Below is the entire broadcast schedule for the 2023 U.S. Open. All times are Eastern.

2023 U.S. Open Broadcast Schedule Date Time (Eastern) Platform Round Date Time (Eastern) Platform Round Monday, August 28 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. ESPN First Round Tuesday, August 29 12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2 First Round Wednesday, August 30 12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2 Second Round Thursday, August 31 12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2 Second Round Friday, September 1 12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2 Third Round Saturday, September 2 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2 Third Round Sunday, September 3 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. ABC/ESPN/ESPN2 Round of 16 Monday, September 4 12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2 Round of 16 Tuesday, September 5 12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. ESPN Quarterfinals Wednesday, September 6 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. ESPN Quarterfinals Thursday, September 7 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. ESPN Women's Semifinals Friday, September 8 12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. ESPN Men's Semifinals Saturday, September 9 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. ESPN Women's Final Sunday, September 10 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. ESPN Men's Final

Schedule and results (All times Eastern)

Monday, August 28

Adrian Mannarino (22) vs. Yosuke Watanuki - 11:10 a.m.

Richard Gasquet vs. Fabian Marozsan - 11:10 a.m.

J.J. Wolf vs. Zhizhen Zhang - 11:10 a.m.

Sebastian Ofner vs. Nuno Borges - 11:10 a.m.

Alexander Bublik (25) vs. Dominic Thiem - 11:10 a.m.

Ilya Ivashka vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo - 11:10 a.m.

Pedro Cachin vs. Ben Shelton - 11:10 a.m.

Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Holger Rune (4) - 12:30 p.m.

Jakub Mensik vs. Gregoire Barrere - 12:30 p.m.

Casper Ruud (5) vs. Emilio Nava - 12:30 p.m.

Rinky Hijikata vs. Pavel Kotov - 12:30 p.m.

Marcos Giron vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina - 12:30 p.m.

Lorenzo Musetti (18) vs. Titouan Droquet - 1:00 p.m.

Learner Tien vs. Frances Tiafoe (10) - 1:30 p.m.

Steve Johnson vs. Taylor Fritz (9) - 2:00 p.m.

Zachary Svajda vs. Francisco Cerundolo (20) - 2:00 p.m.

Laslo Djere (32) vs. Brandon Nakashima - 2:00 p.m.

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Juan Pablo Varillas - 2:30 p.m.

Aslan Karatsev vs. Jiri Lehecka - 2:30 p.m.

Jiri Vesely vs. Enzo Couacaud - 2:30 p.m.

Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Korda (31) - 2:30 p.m.

Tommy Paul (14) vs. Stefano Travaglia - 2:30 p.m.

Roman Safiullin vs. Marco Cecchinato - 2:30 p.m.

Dominic Stricker vs. Alexei Popyrin - 4:00 p.m.

Quentin Halys vs. Benjamin Bonzi - 4:00 p.m.

Sho Shimabukuro vs. Hugo Gaston - 4:00 p.m.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Ethan Quinn - 4:00 p.m.

Felix Auger-Alissime vs. Mackenzie McDonald - 4:00 p.m.

Hugo Dellien vs. Borna Gojo - 4:00 p.m.

SoonWoo Kwon vs. Christopher Eubanks (28) - 5:00 p.m.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (7) vs. Milos Raonic - 7:00 p.m.

Alexandre Muller vs. Novak Djokovic (2) - 8:30 p.m.