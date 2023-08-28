US Open 2023: Women’s draw, how to watch, bracket, and results

The final Grand Slam of the season is here, as the tennis world descends upon New York City.

On the women’s side, Iga Swiatek enters the tournament atop the WTA rankings, and the defending champion remains the betting favorite. But Aryna Sabalenka has closed the gap in those rankings, and enters the U.S. Open as the No. 2 seed.

Then there is Coco Gauff, who is seeking her first Grand Slam title. Gauff is coming off a win at Cincinnati, and could be primed to make a deep run at the U.S. Open. Another player to watch is Jessica Pegula, who enters the tournament as the third seed. Pegula won the Final at the National Bank Open in August, and is also considered among the favorites in the field.

As far as that field goes, the entire women's bracket is below, along with how to watch, results, and more.

Women’s Bracket

You can also view the bracket on the official U.S. Open website here.

How to Watch

ESPN is your home for U.S. Open coverage, with ESPN and ESPN2 covering early-round matches, building to the Women’s Final on Saturday, September 9.

You can also stream coverage on ESPN+ throughout the tournament.

Broadcast Schedule

Below is the entire broadcast schedule for the 2023 U.S. Open. All times are Eastern.

2023 U.S. Open Broadcast Schedule Date Time (Eastern) Platform Round Date Time (Eastern) Platform Round Monday, August 28 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. ESPN First Round Tuesday, August 29 12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2 First Round Wednesday, August 30 12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2 Second Round Thursday, August 31 12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2 Second Round Friday, September 1 12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2 Third Round Saturday, September 2 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2 Third Round Sunday, September 3 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. ABC/ESPN/ESPN2 Round of 16 Monday, September 4 12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2 Round of 16 Tuesday, September 5 12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. ESPN Quarterfinals Wednesday, September 6 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. ESPN Quarterfinals Thursday, September 7 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. ESPN Women's Semifinals Friday, September 8 12:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. ESPN Men's Semifinals Saturday, September 9 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. ESPN Women's Final Sunday, September 10 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. ESPN Men's Final

Schedule and results (All times Eastern)

Monday, August 28

Clervie Ngounoue vs. Daria Saville - 11:10 a.m.

Rebeka Masarova vs. Maria Sakkari (8) - 11:10 a.m.

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Kateryna Baindl - 11:10 a.m.

Magdalena Frech vs. Emma Navarro - 11:10 a.m.

Victoria Azarenka (18) vs. Fiona Ferro - 11:10 a.m.

Kamilla Rakhimova vs. Belinda Bencic (15) - 11:10 a.m.

Karolina Muchova (10) vs. Storm Hunter - 11:10 a.m.

Varvara Gracheva vs. Taylor Townsend - 11:10 a.m.

Iga Swiatek (1) vs. Rebecca Peterson - 12:00 p.m.

Lauren Davis vs. Danka Kovinic - 12:30 p.m.

Anhelina Kalinina (28) vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo - 12:30 p.m.

Sloane Stephens vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia (19) - 12:30 p.m.

Danielle Collins vs. Linda Fruhvirtova - 1:00 p.m.

Bernarda Pera vs. Veronika Kudermetova (16) - 1:00 p.m.

Lin Zhu vs. Mayar Sherif - 1:00 p.m.

Kaja Juvan vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto (29) - 1:00 p.m.

Katie Volynets vs. Xinyu Wang - 1:00 p.m.

Yuriko Miyazaki vs. Margarita Betova - 1:00 p.m.

Kimberly Birrell vs. Jennifer Brady - 2:30 p.m.

Elena Rybakina (4) vs. Marta Kostyuk - 2:30 p.m.

Elise Mertens (32) vs. Mirjam Bjorklund - 2:30 p.m.

Panna Udvardy vs. Ajla Tomljanovic - 2:30 p.m.

Julia Grabher vs. Xiyu Wang - 2:30 p.m.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Magda Linette (24) - 3:00 p.m.

Alize Cornet vs. Elina Avanesyan - 4:30 p.m.

Anna Kalinskaya vs. Katerina Siniakova - 4:30 p.m.

Jelena Ostapenko (20) vs. Jasmine Paolini - 4:30 p.m.

Kayla Day vs. Sorana Cirstea (30) - 4:30 p.m.

Olivia Gadecki vs. Mirra Andreeva - 4:30 p.m.

Petra Kvitova (11) vs. Cristina Bucsa - 6:00 p.m.

Laura Siegemund vs. Coco Gauff (6) - 7:00 p.m.

Tatiana Prozorova vs. Carolina Wozniacki - 9:00 p.m.