Odell Beckham Jr.'s former Giants teammate breaks down what makes him unique

The first few years of Odell Beckham Jr.’s career have been as dynamic as any wideout in NFL history. Whether it’s making seemingly impossible one-handed grabs downfield, turning short receptions into huge plays after the catch, or creating opportunities for his teammates, OBJ is a one-of-a-kind threat that puts a ton of pressure on opposing defenses.

Former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz, who played the final two seasons of his career with Beckham in New York, knows firsthand the kind of impact Beckham has on the Giants’ passing game. He takes to the film to show how they use route combinations against man-to-man defense to unleash him and how defenses are relegated to picking their poison if they play zone. With explosive new tight end Evan Engram on board to exploit weaknesses against the Cover 2, there’s no good answer to slow down Big Blue’s passing game. With a talent like Beckham in the lineup, you simply can’t take away everything.