The 1-point safety is a football play so rare it’s never happened in the NFL

The one-point safety is a play so rare and so unusual that it has never occurred during an NFL game.

What is a one-point safety?

Simply put, if you are attempting an extra point and a safety occurs, the team scoring the safety is awarded one point.

How could this happen?

For as simple as it sounds, it looks really weird. There have only been a couple of instances of one-point safeties in college football. Here is how a one-point safety was scored in the 2013 Fiesta Bowl between Kansas State and Oregon:

Oregon scored a touchdown and lined up to kick an extra point:

Kansas State blocked the kick:

A Kansas State player picked up the ball and ran backward into the end zone:

The Kansas State player fumbled the ball, another Kansas State player picked it up and then was tackled inside his own end zone.

After much deliberation, the referee awarded a one-point safety to Oregon.

Bill Snyder is still confused about this ruling.

When else has this happened?

A one-point safety was scored during this Texas vs. Texas A&M game in 2004. Broadcaster Brad Nessler was on the call for this game, and he had no clue what was going on. Neither did coaches, players, referees, or the scorekeeper, for that matter.

Fun fact: Brad Nessler was also on the call for the 2013 Fiesta Bowl. He has, therefore, called both of the televised one-point safeties that have occurred in recent history.

Why hasn’t a one-point safety happened in the NFL?

Until a rule change in 2015, an extra point play was ruled dead if the defense gained possession of the ball. This would make it virtually impossible to score a one-point safety because as soon as a defender picked up the ball, the referee would blow the play dead.

What should we do if a one-point safety happens in an NFL game?

HEAD TO YOUR NEAREST FALLOUT SHELTER. PROTECT YOURSELF AND YOUR LOVED ONES. INVEST IN NON-PERISHABLE FOOD ITEMS. THE END TIMES ARE NEAR.