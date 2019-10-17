Getting plunked by a baseball is a noble and painful art

Baseball is considered to not be a contact sport. That’s generally an accurate description. But that’s not quite always the case, as one hero who graced the MLB with his presence has shown.

Brandon Guyer, a corner outfielder for the better part of a decade in Tampa and Cleveland. He was never really a full-time player, so when he got his opportunities to bat, he did whatever it took to get on base. Even if that meant turning his body into a human baseball bat.

No one has ever mastered the art of getting smacked with a baseball like Guyer. No one has even been particularly close. He’s so alone on his own island in this department, that the only reasonable comparisons to make that involve him don’t involve other mere individual human beings, but rather entire Major League Baseball organizations.

