The biggest curse-ending moment in baseball history demands a deep rewind

This is perhaps the most important at-bat in baseball history. With two outs in the bottom of the tenth inning of Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, the Chicago Cubs stared down Cleveland looking for one final out.

The difference between an out and a hit — potentially a walk-off hit — would determine which curse finally ended: Chicago’s painful, generations-long “Billy Goat Curse” or Cleveland’s own long history of defeat on the biggest stage.

This moment was so big that it kind of buried how absurd the whole game was. Chicago had come back to tie the series, but experienced some bad breaks, then fully blew their substantial lead when Rajai Davis homered off typically lights-out closer Aroldis Chapman. After more bad breaks, Chicago finally pulled ahead again thanks to more heroics in the top of the tenth, but in this moment, stood one big hit — and more scoring from Davis — away from blowing it all again.

Before we watch this monumental baseball event, we have so much rewinding to do.