An NBA player rescued a dolphin by reaching into its stomach

Sometimes it seems like athletes’ extreme bodies and extreme skills are uniquely suited for the games they play. Other times, you get stories like this one: In the ‘70s, a zoo in California faced disaster when a bottlenose dolphin swallowed a screw, and the screw got lodged way deeper in its digestive system than any instrument or human arm could reach.

But wait ... what about a gigantic human? One of the zoo employees just happened to know Golden State Warriors center Clifford Ray, who just happened to be at home recovering from an injury. A eureka moment and some good luck led to a very strange dolphin rescue, and a very good story for Ray.

