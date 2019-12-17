The wild comeback finish to the 2000 Lakers-Blazers playoff series deserves a deep rewind

Before there was a Lakers dynasty, there was a crucial moment in the final minute of Game 7 of LA’s 2000 Western Conference Finals series against the Portland Trail Blazers. And before THAT, there was ... so much important background and context.

This episode of Rewinder covers what came before the moment. That includes the collapse of the Chicago Bulls dynasty that began after their third title in 1998. That includes the rise of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, their run through the 2000 playoffs, and the big lead the Lakers had in this series. It includes the fully formed Blazers Megatron, and their comeback from a 3-1 deficit. It includes a lot of whistles, and a tremendous fourth-quarter collapse.

The moment that punctuates all this is iconic, and to truly appreciate it, you’ve gotta rewind.

