The weirdest trade in MLB history was when two pitchers got swapped ... by their wives

One of the wildest trades in baseball history didn’t involve actual baseball teams: in 1972, Mike Kekich and Fritz Peterson, two pitchers for the New York Yankees, moved out of their respective homes, and into each other’s. That’s right: the Kekich family and the Peterson family swapped husbands. After a night out at a party hosted by a mutual friend, these two close couples decided to try the kind of swinging that doesn’t take place on a baseball diamond, and the rest is history.

It’s a tale that involves strange dual press conferences, New Jersey diners, a couple of very confused dogs, and the type of free-wheeling love story that could have only happened in the early 70s.

