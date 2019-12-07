Randy Moss never won a Super Bowl. Here’s what left him empty-handed.

Plenty of athletes have proclaimed themselves to be “the greatest,” but few have the individual accolades to back it up like Randy Moss. He led the league in receiving touchdowns five times, set a record for that same stat in his age-30 season, and twice was the focal point of historically dominant offenses. And still, no team featuring the Freak managed to win the Super Bowl. Why?

You might remember a missed field goal from his rookie year being the reason, but that was far from the only chance to put it away. You might remember David Tyree’s helmet catch, but that’s not the only reason the Patriot’s pursuit for perfection was derailed. I didn’t even remember that in the final game of his career, Moss had another chance to go out on top.

How could one career have so much heartbreak to go along with so many achievements? Why did Randy Moss, one of the greatest athletes to ever play in the NFL, finish his career empty-handed?