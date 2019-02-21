The worst NBA playoff game was over 48 minutes of garbage time

When you think NBA playoffs, you might think of a thrilling, back-and-forth game between two of the NBA’s better teams — or, at the very least, you’re expecting both squads to clear a bar of basic competence at playing the sport of basketball.

Nope. Not on April 27, 2009. With the Denver Nuggets in southeastern Louisiana to take on the Hornets in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series, fans in attendance witnessed the sloppiest, most pathetic outing not just in NBA postseason history, but possibly NBA history period.

It was made especially worse because, two nights before, with the Hornets down 2-0 in the series, they pulled out a thrilling win and had dreams of winning this Game 4 to head back to Colorado right in the thick of it tied at two games apiece.

Alas, whether it was the Nerdlucks stealing their talent, a late night out on Bourbon Street the evening prior, or whatever … that did not happen. Not even cloooooose.