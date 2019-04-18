How the Chicago Bulls self-destructed after Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson left

When the game’s best player and best coach leave you in the same offseason, the only way to go is down. Fast.

In 1998, the Chicago Bulls won yet another championship: an incredible SECOND three-peat for the team built by Jerry Krause, coached by Phil Jackson, and led by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. But for all their glory, the team was in disarray. When the deeply disgruntled Jackson left town, Jordan followed him, and Krause was left to pick up the pieces.

... and by “pick up the pieces,” we mean swiftly hurl all the pieces into the abyss and start rebuilding from scratch. But rebuilding, it turns out, isn’t always easy.

This is the story of how the Bulls followed one of the NBA’s most impressive peaks with a valley just as impressive in its steepness and depth. This is the rapid collapse of one of history’s greatest teams.

Watch more COLLAPSE here.