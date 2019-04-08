An NBA player once played and scored for both teams in the same game. We can explain.

Hang in there. There are just a couple layers before we get to the whole “player plays and scores for both teams.”

So if you know anything about technical fouls, you’re likely aware that a player gets ejected after picking up two in the same game. They then politely walk off the court and go to the locker room where I assume they’re supposed to write a letter of apology to the referee? No one is really sure where they go. But what we do know is they’re gone with that second tech.

That wasn’t the case in 1978 when the Nets and 76ers played a game. Referee Richie Powers (who was also a major point in this episode about the timeout that nearly derailed the 1976 NBA Finals) didn’t stop at the second technical foul. A Nets player, upon receiving his second of the contest, kicked a chair on his way off the court and Powers T’d him up a third time. Now, that’s not supposed to happen. Kevin Loughery, the Nets coach, knew that wasn’t supposed to happen. So, he let Power know it.

The thing is, Powers clearly wasn’t having it that day, and he slammed Loughery with two technicals like it was nothing. But the Nets coach was already sitting on one tech, so he also had three for the day. It was the type of chaos that could only be captured by the NBA in the 70s.

The game went to double-overtime, the Nets lost, but they protested the technical-driven result. That is what led us to Eric Money pulling off what should be impossible. He played, and scored, for both teams in the same game. Watch Weird Rules to find out how it all went down.