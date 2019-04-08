The NCAA limits basketball jersey numbers with this weird rule

If you like the numbers 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, or even 5, then I have some good news for you. The NCAA likes those too — so much in fact that those are the only numbers allowed on a college basketball jersey.

So what’s the big deal? That’s like, most of the numbers right? Well, as I just learned, there are actually four others. And the NCAA doesn’t like having those in either digit of the jersey. That means anything over 55 is automatically out, and that’s before we get into any number a school may have already retired.

“But wait,” you say, “if the NBA uses them why doesn’t the NCAA?”

Well reader, that is a fantastic question and the NCAA honestly doesn’t have much of an answer for it. They don’t even seem to know when or why it was put in place. Their logic for continuing with the rule is somewhat flimsy, and while it makes sense, it also feels like just some unnecessary way to control what the student-athletes are capable of doinh ... oh, now that I say it, it makes sense.