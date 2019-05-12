J.R. Smith’s NBA Finals blunder deserves a deep rewind

On May 31, 2018, the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in game one of the NBA Finals. In a tie game with 4.7 seconds left on the clock, Cavs guard, George Hill, was at the line.

After sinking the first of two free throws, Hill has a chance to give Cleveland a late lead. And this narrow margin is exactly what everyone expected. Because these two teams are facing off in the finals for the 4th consecutive year. Something that has never happened in the four major North American sports. But to truly appreciate the moment, it’s important to take a look back at all the little moments that led up to it.

This episode of REWINDER takes you into that moment — one Cavs fans will never forget — and tries to grapple with the idea that maybe, we all should have seen this coming.