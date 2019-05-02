How the Greatest Show on Turf fell apart as quickly as it was assembled

In 1999, the St. Louis Rams had a Cinderella run beyond anyone’s wildest dreams. An undrafted quarterback named Kurt Warner, a few years removed from working the graveyard shift in a grocery store, all of a sudden becoming an NFL starting quarterback for a 4-12 team, immediately putting together one of the best seasons of all time, and winning league MVP en route to a Super Bowl title? You would’ve been laughed out of Hollywood if you pitched that as a movie script.

But it somehow became reality, and for that year and the two that followed, the Rams had constructed a juggernaut that ran laps around the rest of the league. But then everything went sideways — they couldn’t stay healthy at the most important position in sports, dirty laundry was aired in a very public manner on the radio, their coach and front office grew to resent one another, and so much more caused an unstoppable force to all of a sudden become the NFL’s piñata.