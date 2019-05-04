Brett Hull’s controversial Stanley Cup-winning goal deserves a deep rewind

In game six of the 1999 Stanley Cup Finals, the Buffalo Sabres hosted the Dallas Stars. No one was aware how long of a night they were in for, or how controversial the finish would be. Both sides were seeking their franchise’s first Stanley Cup. Both sides had one of the league’s best goaltenders in their net. But only one side had Brett Hull.

He was the final piece in a massive makeover the Stars had gone through since their arrival in Dallas a few seasons earlier. Along with Mike Modano, Jere Lehtinen, and Joe Nieuwendyk, Hull was in good company when it came to scoring goals. But tonight, and this whole series, it was tougher sledding thanks to Dominik Hasek. That isn’t to say it was all smooth sailing for the Dominator; Hasek just wouldn’t be rattled regardless of the weapons he faced. Outside of game two, he was giving up less than two goals per game. The trouble was his offense faced just as tough of a test when trying to get pucks past Belfour.

So in triple-overtime, still tied at 1-1, Hull gave us a moment in history that is still held onto by both franchises - just for polar opposite reasons.