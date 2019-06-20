Fans vote to make Formula E drivers go faster

My family moved right before middle school. I went into the sixth grade with only a pair of acquaintances — both through my mom, both whose names I can no longer remember. Taylor Something was one of them.

I decided a decent way to make friends would be to run for student council. It didn’t work. I didn’t get elected. I’m fairly certain I didn’t get a vote (rightfully so).

This isn’t to say I disapprove of popularity contests, I just am skeptical to them. And the fact Formula E offers a popularity contest that can decide a race, therefore changing how much money someone can make, I’m not certain how to feel. Things going fast is very exciting, so I’m on board there. But using something as arbitrary as an internet poll seems off.

It’s like if the NFL decided who got the ball first in overtime by which fans cheered the loudest. Maybe that’s just me, I don’t know, watch the video and let me know what you think.