How the Thunder failed to win a title after drafting three MVPs in a row

On June 6, 2012 the Oklahoma City Thunder eliminated the Spurs in game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

After falling behind two games to none, the Thunder rallied on their home court and headed back to San Antonio tied 2-2. With a 103-101 lead and under 30 seconds to play in game five, James Harden drilled a dagger three to push the Thunder’s lead to five. OKC left the building with a 3-2 series lead. In game 6 the Spurs led by as much as 18 but a huge third quarter from the Thunder including this lead grabbing three from Durant helped Oklahoma City set a date with LeBron James and the Miami Heat in the Finals. It was their first NBA Finals appearance since 1996, when they were known as the Seattle Supersonics.

The Thunder had home court advantage and momentum as they faced off against a Heat team that was proven to be vulnerable the year before. Could these young guns delay King James his crown one more year?

No.

