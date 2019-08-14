Boise State’s legendary Statue of Liberty play vs. Oklahoma needs a deep rewind

It’s January 1st, 2007. The Oklahoma Sooners and Boise State Broncos are in Glendale, Arizona, facing off in the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl. Boise State just matched Oklahoma’s touchdown in overtime, but is passing on the extra point, choosing to end it now one way or another with a two point conversion.

Entering tonight, Oklahoma was a touchdown favorite in a matchup many viewed as David vs Goliath. On the Broncos first offensive series though, they reminded everyone that it worked out pretty well for David. Third year starter Jared Zabransky caught Oklahoma on a filthy play action, and 49 yards later the first points were on the board. On the next play from scrimmage, the Broncos got to Paul Thompson, who fumbled, and the defense came up with it. This set up an Ian Johnson score, and just halfway through the first quarter, it’s 14-nothing.

They couldn’t keep Oklahoma down for good though. Thanks to Adrian Peterson waking up in the second half and even more so in overtime, the Sooners stormed back. They managed to look like the team that many had expected would roll past the Broncos with ease. But can they keep it up for one more snap?

