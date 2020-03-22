The Shaq-JaVale McGee beef became so nasty, their moms got involved

JaVale McGee and Shaquille O’Neal are two NBA big men of different styles, shapes and generations. You might not think they’d have beef as they rarely saw each other on the court, but as Shaq moved into his role as analyst with a big personality, their adversarial relationship developed.

Shaq and JaVale do not have your average analyst-player relationship. They have a sort of a big brother-little brother relationship. Not in the sense that Shaq looked out for JaVale or anything like that, no certainly not. More in the sense of... Shaq teased JaVale until it became a real fight so vicious Mom had to step in. Seriously their moms got involved.

What caused their beef? 2.75 words:

Shaqtin A Fool

JaVale McGee was featured on the blooper segment more than any other player, ever. And guess what? He didn’t like that. And because Twitter exists, this beef escalated quite nicely.

The Shaq-JaVale McGee beef is a classic tale of a joke gone too far. And because this joke went too far on national television, year after year, it’s only natural that things blew up into a hearty cut of well-seasoned beef.

Tune in to see the twist, turns, ridiculous bloopers, and emoji expletives that define JaVale McGee and Shaq’s relationship.