Threats, doping, and the legal system fueled Lance Armstrong’s beef with Greg LeMond

Lance Armstrong and Greg Lemond are the only Americans to ever win (or win with an asterisk) the Tour de France multiple times. Lemond raised the cup in 1986, 1989 and 1990. Armstrong did so years later, and for years longer — from 1999 through 2005.

And while these cycling heroes could have enjoyed a passing-the-torch type relationship, they did not. Because like all things Lance Armstrong, performance enhancing drugs dominated the narrative.

For you see, when one guy is pretending to be clean (Lance) and one guy is actually clean (not Lance) things can get a little complicated. And litigious. Families may or may not get threatened, phone calls definitely do get recorded, and before you know it, you’ve got a big slab of steroid infused, genetically modified Beef. Get the full story in video form right here!

