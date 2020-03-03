Becky Hammon never won a WNBA title. Here’s what left her empty-handed.

Becky Hammon is one of the greatest WNBA players ever — a testament to the immense skill and impressive rise of the undrafted 5’6 guard. However, unlike most WNBA greats, Hammon never won a championship as a player. And she certainly had her chances?

Why? Well, Hammon had some chances as a young bench player for the New York Liberty, but the early days of the WNBA featured basically unstoppable dynasties. She had more chances as she developed into a centerpiece for the Liberty and San Antonio Stars, but often lacked a healthy supporting cast. And in her latter years, a great new crop of star point guards took over the league and overshadowed Hammon in the playoffs.

No one doubts that Hammon is a legend, but if you’re wondering why she retired without a ring, this episode of Untitled will get into it.

