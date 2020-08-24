Chris Webber’s beef with Don Nelson was a power struggle that ruined the Warriors

In 1993 Don Nelson and the Warriors put all their eggs in the Chris Webber basket. They gave up three first round picks to get him, and then loaded his contract with incentives including an opt-out clause after just one season.

The Warriors really wanted Webber. Nelson desperately needed a center, and he could make Webber play center. Did Webber want to play center for the Warriors? Well, no. But, c’mon, you had an outstanding player, and an outstanding coach teaming up. What could possibly go wrong?

Egos colliding in an irreversible explosion with ramifications that lasted for years? Yep. You guessed it.

If this beef were on a menu, it’d have three chili peppers next to it, for this is a spicy beef.

