In 2011 the Dallas Mavericks were on top of the world. A team in the truest sense of the word, veteran role players bolstered the stars. Dallas beat the Miami Heat, and their fancy big three, to bring home glory. But that championship team didn’t last. Nor did the glory.

There were just too many shiny free agents on the horizon, and the horizon after that, capturing Mark Cuban’s eye. So while he made cap room and pitched free agents, he had to say goodbye to trusted entities like Tyson Chandler, Jason Terry and Jason Kidd. Which, who could have guessed, hurt the team. Especially because those shiny free agents were like, “Join the Mavs? ...nah I’m good.”

While Dirk Nowitzki remained the star in Dallas, the Mavericks tumbled from the top of the world and fell all the way to the bottom.

And now, you can relive all the twists, turns, bumps and bruises of that long fall, by simply clicking below!