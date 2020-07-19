Mark McGwire and Jose Canseco started out as bash brothers, and ended up with bash beef

Mark McGwire and Jose Canseco are the sluggers known for huge hits, huge muscles, and hitting their huge forearms together in celebration. Dubbed the Bash Brothers they provided Oakland with a one, two punch that brought the region success while delighting fans across the country. They ushered in the home run era of baseball, which you could also call the steroid era…

And there’s even more disillusionment where that came from — the Bash Brothers weren’t real brothers. In fact, they weren’t even friends.

So when Canseco and McGwire’s careers took different trajectories, there was bound to be some resentment. And some accusations of steroid use. And some carefully worded replies to Congress while under oath. And some apologies made via T-shirt. Hey it’s only natural. Natural... that’s the first word you think of when you think of these two, right?

Check out how these two went from brotherhood to beefhood.

