Breanna Stewart targeting Team USA game vs. UConn for return to hoops

Breanna Stewart is targeting her return to basketball on Jan. 27 in an exhibition game with Team USA against the Connecticut Huskies. The 25-year-old spoke of her intentions at the Wasserman Athlete Exchange in L.A. on Wednesday, and her agent confirmed her plan to SB Nation.

Stewart, the 2018 WNBA MVP, tore her Achilles in April during the EuroLeague championship game for Dynamo Kursk taking off for a jump shot, then landing awkwardly on Brittney Griner’s foot. She had surgery and missed the entire 2019 WNBA season.

Stewart's return is great news for both the WNBA, and Team USA, which needs her All-World talent for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The team has played exhibition games against top college programs around the country including Oregon State and Stanford, and was upset by the University of Oregon in a shocking loss.

It's no coincidence Stewart's targeting her return against UConn, where she played for four years, and won four national championships. Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, two other Huskies alumni, are expected to join her in playing against their former coach Geno Auriemma's No. 4 UConn team.