WNBA draft 2019 live stream: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

The 2019 WNBA Draft will bring three dozen of the world’s best amateur athletes to the next level just weeks ahead of the new season, which is slated to start on May 24. Louisville’s Asia Durr, Notre Dame’s Arike Ogunbowale and Jackie Young, Baylor’s Kalani Brown and more will hear their names called at the Nike Headquarters in New York City on Wednesday night. The draft starts at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, and will then move over to ESPNU at 8 p.m. ET.

This draft class is known for its depth with multiple options on the wing and in the post. But it’ll lack the point guard most expected to go No. 1 overall. Sabrina Ionescu shocked the basketball world when she opted to stay for her senior season at Oregon after falling short of winning a title, getting knocked out in the Final Four by the eventual champion Baylor Bears.

Still, there’s plenty of talent to be had. Durr is the favorite to go No. 1 to the Las Vegas Aces, Ogunbowale is an elite bucket-getter, Mississippi State’s Teaira McCowan is the draft’s best rim-protector, and the list goes on.

This draft could shake out a million different ways.

2019 WNBA Draft

Where: Nike Headquarters, NYC

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2 at 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU at 8:00 p.m. ET

Stream: WatchESPN