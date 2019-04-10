WNBA draft 2019 order: Full list of pick selections from Nos. 1 to 36

The 2019 WNBA Draft is here, and it’s time for 36 of the best players from around the world to find their new home on a professional roster. For the third year in a row, the Las Vegas Aces have the top pick, and most expect the up-and-coming team to add Louisville’s Asia Durr to its roster. The scoring guard would form a star-studded backcourt tandem with Kelsey Plum and Kayla McBride, and all-star A’ja Wilson in the post.
The rest of the draft is up the air. Centers Kalani Brown from Baylor and Teaira McCowan are expected to be the top choices among the bigs, Notre Dame scoring guard Arike Ogunbowale is should hear her name called early, and UConn’s duo, Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson will likely both go in the first round, too.
SB Nation’s latest mock draft can be seen here.
The draft could be a big day for trades, too. Dallas Wings MVP runner-up, Liz Cambage, requested a trade in January, and teams are still vying for her talents. Could she find a new home on Wednesday?
Anything’s possible.
2019 WNBA Draft
Where: Nike Headquarters, New York City
When: 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2 at 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU at 8 p.m. ET
Stream: WatchESPN
2019 WNBA Draft order
First Round
1. Las Vegas Aces
2. New York Liberty
3. Indiana Fever
4. Chicago Sky
5. Dallas Wings
6. Minnesota Lynx
7. Los Angeles Sparks
8. Phoenix Mercury
9. Connecticut Sun
10. Washington Mystics
11. Atlanta Dream
12. Seattle Storm
Second Round
13. Phoenix
14. New York
15. Chicago
16. Minnesota
17. Dallas
18. Minnesota
19. Los Angeles
20. Minnesota
21. Connecticut
22. Dallas
23. Atlanta
24. Seattle
Third Round
25. Indiana
26. New York
27. Chicago
28. Indiana
29. Dallas
30. Minnesota
31. Los Angeles
32. Phoenix
33. Connecticut
34. Washington
35. Atlanta
36. Seattle
Loading comments...