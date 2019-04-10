WNBA draft 2019 order: Full list of pick selections from Nos. 1 to 36

The 2019 WNBA Draft is here, and it’s time for 36 of the best players from around the world to find their new home on a professional roster. For the third year in a row, the Las Vegas Aces have the top pick, and most expect the up-and-coming team to add Louisville’s Asia Durr to its roster. The scoring guard would form a star-studded backcourt tandem with Kelsey Plum and Kayla McBride, and all-star A’ja Wilson in the post.

The rest of the draft is up the air. Centers Kalani Brown from Baylor and Teaira McCowan are expected to be the top choices among the bigs, Notre Dame scoring guard Arike Ogunbowale is should hear her name called early, and UConn’s duo, Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson will likely both go in the first round, too.

SB Nation’s latest mock draft can be seen here.

The draft could be a big day for trades, too. Dallas Wings MVP runner-up, Liz Cambage, requested a trade in January, and teams are still vying for her talents. Could she find a new home on Wednesday?

Anything’s possible.

2019 WNBA Draft

Where: Nike Headquarters, New York City

When: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2 at 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU at 8 p.m. ET

Stream: WatchESPN

2019 WNBA Draft order

First Round

1. Las Vegas Aces

2. New York Liberty

3. Indiana Fever

4. Chicago Sky

5. Dallas Wings

6. Minnesota Lynx

7. Los Angeles Sparks

8. Phoenix Mercury

9. Connecticut Sun

10. Washington Mystics

11. Atlanta Dream

12. Seattle Storm

Second Round

13. Phoenix

14. New York

15. Chicago

16. Minnesota

17. Dallas

18. Minnesota

19. Los Angeles

20. Minnesota

21. Connecticut

22. Dallas

23. Atlanta

24. Seattle

Third Round

25. Indiana

26. New York

27. Chicago

28. Indiana

29. Dallas

30. Minnesota

31. Los Angeles

32. Phoenix

33. Connecticut

34. Washington

35. Atlanta

36. Seattle