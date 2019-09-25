Aces-Mystics was the best possible advertisement for what the WNBA already is

We’re going to remember the Washington Mystics’ 3-1 semifinals series win over the Las Vegas Aces for a long, long time. From the the Game 1 foul controversy to Liz Cambage’s “get in the weight room” trash talk to the coaches’ stylistic chess game until the final ticks, the last week of hoops had it all. And the world was paying attention.

The four-game gauntlet showed not only what the Aces can be, but what the Mystics have become. The series not only brought to light what the WNBA is striving to reach, but what the league’s already grasped.

Mystics-Aces took the momentum of last year’s Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury five-game thriller in the semifinals — you know, the one where Masked Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi traded buckets from impossible distances — and ran with it. This is how playoff basketball is supposed to look and feel, it was a blast.

As I said on the day it happened, Liz Cambage forcing a trade from the Dallas Wings to the Aces was an incredible thing for the WNBA. Out from a franchise that couldn’t crack the postseason, the league’s 6’8 terror was as entertaining on the court as she was off it. Her emotions fueled every second of the 160-minute battle, and brought interest to even the most casual fans. ESPN handing Cambage the mic after dropping 28 points, and her telling the Mystics to “hit the weight room or get out of the post” ignited a fire throughout the rest of the series. With that one comment, she raised the stakes of the series and made it so much more fun to watch.

Nothing came easy for Washington, either. The Mystics were decidedly the best team in the league, finishing with the best offense in history behind the league’s MVP. But the Aces were their complete antithesis; not only because of their isolation play, but because of their extroverted personalities. And the Mystics stepped up to the plate on both accounts.

When it came to making big shots, LaToya Sanders drained long-twos, Kristi Toliver hit off-balance threes, and of course Delle Donne was her MVP self. But nobody proved more than Emma Meesseman, the big who drained 11 of 17 threes in the series.

To say Meesseman’s play made a few new fans on Tuesday is an understatement.

Messeman is cash flames — kuz (@kylekuzma) September 25, 2019

There was something for everyone in this series. Minutes after Washington put the nail in the coffin, Mystics guard Natasha Cloud dropped to the floor to perform some pushups in spite of Cambage’s comments.

In Game 3, Liz Cambage said, "Get in the weight room or get out of the post.”



In Game 4 after advancing to the WNBA Finals, the Mystics and Natasha Cloud celebrated with pushups pic.twitter.com/26wKMay5Cd — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 25, 2019

Mystics-Aces was competitive, dramatic, petty, and left us wanting more. Liz Cambage showed how dominant a focused, happy and engaged playoff version of herself can be. Kelsey Plum proved she’s the point guard of Las Vegas’ future. Delle Donne and Meesseman showcased the new expectations for WNBA forwards across the league. The Mystics best-ever offense proved adaptable to maintain its reputation as relentless and unbreakable.

What more could fans have asked for? (Aside from maybe one more game.)

The good part is that nothing is over yet. Based on her postgame comments, where she said she “hopes [Las Vegas] will have her back,” free agent Liz Cambage will run things back for a Year two with the Aces. Cambage, at the center of a team where Plum, A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young, the last three No. 1 picks in the draft, will have another year of experience to only get better.

And the best part of all is that we not only have something to look forward to in a year’s time, but in a few days. The WNBA Finals tip on Sunday with the No. 2 seed Connecticut Sun playing the Mystics. If you loved Cambage’s comments, you’ll love Courtney Williams’ entire being. If you were impressed by Meesseman’s floor-spacing, gear up for Jonquel Jones.

The Sun are hot, sweeping the Los Angeles Sparks to reach the Finals. The Mystics are boiling after winning an instant classic series. This is going to be everything.

The WNBA playoffs aren’t done giving.