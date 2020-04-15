Your WNBA Draft horoscope will tell you which team is your best fit

People use astrology to understand all sorts of aspects of their lives, from relationships and career choices to lottery odds and major world events. But did you know the most accurate thing your zodiac sign can predict is actually what you would be like as a professional women’s basketball prospect? That’s right: your best WNBA team fit is in the stars!

Using just your zodiac sign, I can determine not only what type of prospect you are, but also which team is the best fit for your individual strengths and weaknesses. Check your horoscope below to find out what to expect come draft day on April 17.

Aries

You’re a strong, physical, and assertive player. It’s hard to find someone with a competitive drive as intense as yours. Your biggest weakness is your play tends to veer toward the selfish side, so you’ll need to work on your passing. Once you lose that tunnel vision you’ll be a stronger all-around player.

Best fit: Minnesota Lynx (Your natural leadership skills will come in handy in Minnesota, but don’t let it go to your head.)

Taurus

You’re loyal to your teammates and a stable presence on the court. You also don’t attract much attention, which can make you a valuable piece in plays with teammates who tend to stand out more to opposing defenders. But despite your hardworking tendencies, you often lack the motivation you need to push yourself to improve.

Best fit: Washington Mystics (You’ll mesh well with the championship Mystics roster without making too many waves, but the need to keep up with the team’s existing stars will force you out of your comfort zone.)

Gemini

You’re a high-energy player with a lot to give, and your wide variety of moves keep opponents on their toes. Unfortunately, that energy can boil over and cause unnecessary conflict, because you’re not the best at knowing when to step away from a fight.

Best fit: Seattle Storm (Your energy will be a welcome presence on a team that’s been plagued by injuries, and the team’s veteran players will keep you away from conflict.)

Cancer

You’re good at supporting your teammates in a wide variety of roles, and your natural energy helps you react to plays in real time. Your athleticism and versatility mean you can be a do-everything type of player wherever you’re needed. However, your jack-of-all-trades approach to other aspects of play means your shooting is inconsistent at best.

Best fit: Dallas Wings (You can be a supportive playmaker to your big draft class and to superstar shooter Arike Ogunbowale.)

Leo

A combination of charisma and aggressive scoring mentality makes you a defensive nightmare. You thrive in the spotlight, which means you’ll have an easier time than most players during the transition from college to professional play. Unluckily for you, you’re also self-centered, impulsive, and full of yourself. As long as your team can keep your ego in check, you’ll be a good player to build a franchise around.

Best fit: New York Liberty (This team needs personality, and you’ve got plenty to go around — but being on a team focused on rebuilding should keep you humble.)

Virgo

Your perfectionist tendencies drive you to constantly work on your core skills. Your biggest weakness is your lack of versatility, since you’re hesitant to try new things before you have the confidence that they’ll work. But overall, you’re already reliable enough to jump right into a professional squad.

Best fit: Chicago Sky (Chicago needs immediate impact from a draft pick, and that’s something you’re already prepared to provide.)

Libra

For a player as young as you are, you’re already impressively mature. Not only are you able to keep your cool through in-game conflict, but you’re also known by your teammates as the perfect person to go to for level-headed advice. Your patience helps you wait for the best shooting and passing opportunities instead of acting impulsively. But that also means that you have a tendency to be indecisive, so you’ll need to work on trusting your gut and following through.

Best fit: Los Angeles Sparks (With your sense of balance and stability, you’re well-equipped to handle any uncertainty in Los Angeles with grace.)

Scorpio

Your basketball IQ is off the charts, and you’re intuitively protective of the net. In fact, being an elite rebounder is one of your standout traits. The downside of all this is that your intense determination can be off-putting to teammates and rivals alike. Thankfully, you couldn’t care less about what they think — but you should definitely put more effort into working with your teammates, since you’re hesitant to depend on others.

Best fit: Phoenix Mercury (To be quite honest, I’m not sure if anyone other than a Scorpio could keep up with Diana Taurasi’s intensity.)

Sagittarius

One of your biggest strengths is your independence. You’re good at stepping back and seeing the big picture, and your confidence in your own judgment means you’re not afraid to take bold opportunities. All of this makes you a skilled outside shooter. Unfortunately, your independence can also be a weakness when it affects your ability to be there for teammates.

Best fit: Atlanta Dream (All you have to do is what you do best and add some variety to Atlanta’s shooting by hitting those threes.)

Capricorn

Congratulations — you’re one of the most hardworking and resourceful players in your draft class. You already know what it means to take control of a game. On the flip side, your need to run a tight ship means you can come across as condescending and overbearing to your teammates, so you’ll need to work on knowing when to step back.

Best fit: Indiana Fever (You’ll be the perfect guiding presence for a rebuilding team and can be the leader among the team’s young talent.)

Aquarius

You’re an explosive player in terms of both speed and temper. You have high expectations for yourself, which has helped you become an intimidating shooter that nobody sees coming. Even the most skilled defenders have a hard time covering you one-on-one. On the downside, your attitude has made you rough around the edges and you’re known to be particularly difficult to coach.

Best fit: Las Vegas Aces (You and Liz Cambage will be pretty much unstoppable on the same roster — if you can get along.)

Pisces

In one word, you could be described as dynamic. At your best you’re creative and imaginative with your play. At your worst, you have a hard time getting over in-game mistakes and lack the physicality to finish some of the opportunities you create. Your ceiling will be determined by your ability to improve your durability and aggression to match some of your more idealistic shot-making attempts.

Best fit: Connecticut Sun (Alyssa Thomas has the power and physicality that you lack, and you can support her with your creativity.)