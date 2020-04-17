WNBA Draft 2020: Full selection order

After three straight years of the San Antonio Stars/Las Vegas Aces holding the first overall pick, the WNBA will have the New York Liberty in the top spot. Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu is projected to be the first overall pick. The Liberty will have two more picks in the first round following a three-team trade that involved the Washington Mystics and the Dallas Wings.

There are no clear locks after Ionescu, but her teammate Satou Sabally is likely to be the Dallas Wings’ choice at No. 2 overall.

If you’re looking for a mock draft following the Liberty-Mystics-Wings trade, you can see Matt Ellentuck’s final projections here.

ESPN will air the draft starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Here is the complete three-round draft order, which we’ll update as picks are made Friday night:

Round 1

1. New York Liberty

2. Dallas Wings

3. Indiana Fever

4. Atlanta Dream

5. Dallas Wings

6. Minnesota Lynx

7. Dallas Wings

8. Chicago Sky

9. New York Liberty

10. Phoenix Mercury

11. Seattle Storm

12. New York Liberty

Round 2

13. New York Liberty

14. Indiana Fever

15. New York Liberty

16. Minnesota Lynx

17. Atlanta Dream

18. Phoenix Mercury

19. Seattle Storm

20. Los Angeles Sparks

21. Dallas Wings

22. Los Angeles Sparks

23. Connecticut Sun

24. Washington Mystics

Round 3

25. Atlanta Dream

26. New York Liberty

27. Atlanta Dream

28. Indiana Fever

29. Phoenix Mercury

30. Chicago Sky

31. Seattle Storm

32. Chicago Sky

33. Las Vegas Aces

34. Los Angeles Sparks

35. Connecticut Sun

36. Washington Mystics