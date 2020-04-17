WNBA Draft 2020: Full selection order

After three straight years of the San Antonio Stars/Las Vegas Aces holding the first overall pick, the WNBA will have the New York Liberty in the top spot. Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu is projected to be the first overall pick. The Liberty will have two more picks in the first round following a three-team trade that involved the Washington Mystics and the Dallas Wings.
There are no clear locks after Ionescu, but her teammate Satou Sabally is likely to be the Dallas Wings’ choice at No. 2 overall.
If you’re looking for a mock draft following the Liberty-Mystics-Wings trade, you can see Matt Ellentuck’s final projections here.
ESPN will air the draft starting at 7 p.m. ET.
Here is the complete three-round draft order, which we’ll update as picks are made Friday night:
Round 1
1. New York Liberty
2. Dallas Wings
3. Indiana Fever
4. Atlanta Dream
5. Dallas Wings
6. Minnesota Lynx
7. Dallas Wings
8. Chicago Sky
9. New York Liberty
10. Phoenix Mercury
11. Seattle Storm
12. New York Liberty
Round 2
13. New York Liberty
14. Indiana Fever
15. New York Liberty
16. Minnesota Lynx
17. Atlanta Dream
18. Phoenix Mercury
19. Seattle Storm
20. Los Angeles Sparks
21. Dallas Wings
22. Los Angeles Sparks
23. Connecticut Sun
24. Washington Mystics
Round 3
25. Atlanta Dream
26. New York Liberty
27. Atlanta Dream
28. Indiana Fever
29. Phoenix Mercury
30. Chicago Sky
31. Seattle Storm
32. Chicago Sky
33. Las Vegas Aces
34. Los Angeles Sparks
35. Connecticut Sun
36. Washington Mystics