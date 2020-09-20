Storm-Lynx Game 1 of WNBA semifinals postponed due to inconclusive Covid-19 tests

Shortly before Game 1 of the 2020 WNBA semifinals series between the Seattle Storm and Minnesota Lynx was set to start on September 20, the WNBA announced that the game would be postponed due to inconclusive Covid-19 test results from players on the Seattle Storm roster.

The following was released by the WNBA: pic.twitter.com/kJmOb9xJuM — WNBA (@WNBA) September 20, 2020

The WNBA has conducted its 2020 season in an isolated bubble located at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. So far, that bubble has been very effective. No positive coronavirus tests have been reported since players first arrived to Florida and joined the bubble, weeks before the season tipped off in late July. If someone does test positive for the virus, this will be the first time the bubble has failed to it keep away after two months of success.

It’s unclear how many Storm players had inconclusive test results, but the league reported that those players in question are isolated and undergoing additional testing to confirm if there is truly a positive case of the coronavirus. Until those results come back, they will be isolated away from everyone else in the bubble as a precaution.

The Sunday game was set to be the first of a best-of-five semifinal series between the No.2 seed Storm and No. 4 seed Lynx. The league has not yet announced when the game will be rescheduled, and likely will not until the follow-up test results are confirmed.