WNBA Draft 2021: Results and reactions for each pick

The 2021 WNBA Draft is going down on Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The draft will feature all threes rounds in one night with 36 total picks being made.
The first round of the WNBA Draft order has been rocked by a series of trades. The Dallas Wings own the first two picks in the draft, and also own the No. 5 pick. Dallas was set to pick at No. 7 overall as well, but traded the pick earlier this week to the Los Angeles Sparks for a 2022 first round selection. The Sparks will pick at No. 10 overall, as well.
Dallas also has the first pick in the second round — No. 13 overall — giving them a clear opportunity to reshape the future of the team in this draft.
There isn’t a clear star at the top of the draft. While UConn’s Paige Bueckers, Iowa’s Caitlin Clarke, and Stanford’s Haley Jones and Cameron Brink were among college basketball’s biggest stars this year, none were eligible for the 2021 draft. American college players must be at least 22 years old, finished with their college eligibility, graduated from a four-year college, or be four years removed from high school to enter the draft. That means Bueckers won’t be able to enter until 2023 or 2024.
The top prospects who are eligible for the draft include 6’5 Texas center Charli Collier, 6’5 Finnish big Awak Kuier, Rutgers guard Arella Guirantes, and Arizona guard Aari McDonald.
You can find complete coverage of the 2021 WNBA Draft at Swish Appeal, our community for women’s basketball fans. Read Eric Nemchock’s comprehensive WNBA mock draft at Swish Appeal for a full preview of the draft.
Here’s the draft order for the first two rounds:
1. Dallas Wings (via Liberty) - Charli Collier, C, Texas.
. .@CharliCollier has been selected by the @DallasWings with the 1st overall pick! #HookEm | #WNBADraft pic.twitter.com/6bxpkFzwRr— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) April 15, 2021
2. Dallas Wings - Awak Kuier, C/F, Finland
With the No. 2 pick in the #WNBAdraft, the @DallasWings select Awak Kuier from Finland! pic.twitter.com/Q3fycpVnC1— espnW (@espnW) April 15, 2021
3. Atlanta Dream - Aari McDonald, PG, Arizona
AARI MCDONALD, CHENNEDY CARTER AND COURTNEY WILLIAMS IN ONE BACKCOURT— Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) April 15, 2021
Aari McDonald with the neon lights telling you how to pronounce her name is so damn cool pic.twitter.com/TZLAM8Eed2— Mark (@tole_cover) April 15, 2021
4. Indiana Fever - Kysre Gondrezick, F, West Virginia
No. 4— Indiana Fever ⛹️♀️ (@IndianaFever) April 15, 2021
WELCOME TO INDIANA, KYSRE GONDREZICK! #OurWayUnscripted x #FeverDraft pic.twitter.com/Wd5ZXLqNb3
5. Dallas Wings from Mystics (via Liberty) - Chelsea Dungee, G, Arkansas
With the No. 5 pick in the #WNBADraft 2021 presented by @StateFarm, the @DallasWings select @chelsea_dungee from @RazorbackWBB! pic.twitter.com/QG1Ukx5y9t— WNBA (@WNBA) April 15, 2021
6. New York Liberty from Sun (via Mercury) - Michaela Onyenwere, F, UCLA
Michaela Onyenwere (@monyenwere_), welcome to New York! #OwntheCrown pic.twitter.com/2dxrj2eaRI— New York Liberty (@nyliberty) April 15, 2021
7. Los Angeles Sparks from Sky (via Wings) - Jasmine Walker, F, Alabama
With the 7th pick in the 2021 @WNBA Draft, Sparks select Jasmine Walker (@TheRealJuice40) out of @AlabamaWBB. #RootedInLA | #CountIt pic.twitter.com/wfUDv02JIH— Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) April 15, 2021
8. Chicago Sky from Mercury (via Wings) - Shyla Heal, G, Australia
With the 8th pick in the 2021 @WNBA Draft, Sky select Shyla Heal. #skytown | #NoCeiling pic.twitter.com/W80Kkz4hFm— Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) April 15, 2021
9. Minnesota Lynx - Rennia Davis, F, Tennessee
we like your cross too, @Legend_Hooper— Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) April 16, 2021
pic.twitter.com/BIwPrchs15
10. Los Angeles Sparks - Stephanie Watts, G, North Carolina
With the 10th pick in the 2021 @WNBA Draft, Sparks select Stephanie Watts (@swatts15) out of @uncwbb. #RootedInLA | #CountIt pic.twitter.com/LA15YYP7YY— Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) April 15, 2021
11. Seattle Storm - Aaliyah Wilson, G, Texas A&M
With the 11th pick in the 2021 @WNBA Draft, the Seattle Storm selects @aaliwilson2.#TakeCover pic.twitter.com/1aVYjxLO8s— Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) April 16, 2021
12. Las Vegas Aces - Iliana Rupert, C, France
With the No. 12 pick in the #WNBADraft 2021 presented by @StateFarm, the @LVAces select @Iliana_rups from France! #CountIt pic.twitter.com/oGmf90fJvs— WNBA (@WNBA) April 16, 2021
Second round:
13. Dallas Wings - Dana Evans, G, Louisville
14. Las Vegas Aces - Destiny Slocum, G, Arkansas
15. Atlanta Dream - Raquel Carrera Quintana, F, Spain
16. Chicago Sky - Natasha Mack, F, Oklahoma State
17. New York Liberty - DiDi Richards, G, Baylor
18. Seattle Storm - Kiana Williams, G, Stanford
19. Indiana Fever - Unique Thompson, F, Auburn
20. Connecticut Sun - DiJonai Carrington, F, Baylor
21. Connecticut Sun - Micaela Kelly, G, Central Michigan
22. Los Angeles Sparks - Arella Guirantes, G, Rutgers
23. Seattle Storm - N’dea Jones, F, Texas A&M
24. Indiana Fever - Trinity Baptiste, F, Arizona
Third round:
#WNBADraft Board Round 3 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/f8vBiQaQX5— WNBA (@WNBA) April 16, 2021
25. New York Liberty - Valerie Higgins, G, Pacific
26. Indiana Fever - Chelsey Perry, F, UT Martin
27. Atlanta Dream - Lindsey Pulliam, G, Northwestern
28. Los Angeles Sparks - Ivana Raca, F, Wake Forest
29. New York Liberty - Marine Fauthoux, G, France
30. Connecticut Sun - Aleah Goodman, G, Oregon State
31. Indiana Fever - Florencia Chagas, G, Argentina
32. Phoenix Mercury - Ciera Johnson, C, Texas A&M
33. Indiana Fever - Maya Caldwell, G, Georgia
34. Los Angeles Sparks - Aina Ayuso, G, Spain
35. Seattle Storm - Natalie Kucowski, F, Lafayette
36. Las Vegas Aces - Kionna Jeter, G, Towson
That’s the full draft. Until next year!
Loading comments...