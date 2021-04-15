WNBA Draft 2021: Results and reactions for each pick

The 2021 WNBA Draft is going down on Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The draft will feature all threes rounds in one night with 36 total picks being made.

The first round of the WNBA Draft order has been rocked by a series of trades. The Dallas Wings own the first two picks in the draft, and also own the No. 5 pick. Dallas was set to pick at No. 7 overall as well, but traded the pick earlier this week to the Los Angeles Sparks for a 2022 first round selection. The Sparks will pick at No. 10 overall, as well.

Dallas also has the first pick in the second round — No. 13 overall — giving them a clear opportunity to reshape the future of the team in this draft.

There isn’t a clear star at the top of the draft. While UConn’s Paige Bueckers, Iowa’s Caitlin Clarke, and Stanford’s Haley Jones and Cameron Brink were among college basketball’s biggest stars this year, none were eligible for the 2021 draft. American college players must be at least 22 years old, finished with their college eligibility, graduated from a four-year college, or be four years removed from high school to enter the draft. That means Bueckers won’t be able to enter until 2023 or 2024.

The top prospects who are eligible for the draft include 6’5 Texas center Charli Collier, 6’5 Finnish big Awak Kuier, Rutgers guard Arella Guirantes, and Arizona guard Aari McDonald.

You can find complete coverage of the 2021 WNBA Draft at Swish Appeal, our community for women’s basketball fans. Read Eric Nemchock’s comprehensive WNBA mock draft at Swish Appeal for a full preview of the draft.

Here’s the draft order for the first two rounds:

1. Dallas Wings (via Liberty) - Charli Collier, C, Texas.

2. Dallas Wings - Awak Kuier, C/F, Finland



With the No. 2 pick in the #WNBAdraft, the @DallasWings select Awak Kuier from Finland! pic.twitter.com/Q3fycpVnC1 — espnW (@espnW) April 15, 2021

3. Atlanta Dream - Aari McDonald, PG, Arizona

AARI MCDONALD, CHENNEDY CARTER AND COURTNEY WILLIAMS IN ONE BACKCOURT — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) April 15, 2021

Aari McDonald with the neon lights telling you how to pronounce her name is so damn cool pic.twitter.com/TZLAM8Eed2 — Mark (@tole_cover) April 15, 2021

4. Indiana Fever - Kysre Gondrezick, F, West Virginia



5. Dallas Wings from Mystics (via Liberty) - Chelsea Dungee, G, Arkansas

6. New York Liberty from Sun (via Mercury) - Michaela Onyenwere, F, UCLA

7. Los Angeles Sparks from Sky (via Wings) - Jasmine Walker, F, Alabama

8. Chicago Sky from Mercury (via Wings) - Shyla Heal, G, Australia

9. Minnesota Lynx - Rennia Davis, F, Tennessee

10. Los Angeles Sparks - Stephanie Watts, G, North Carolina

11. Seattle Storm - Aaliyah Wilson, G, Texas A&M

12. Las Vegas Aces - Iliana Rupert, C, France

Second round:

13. Dallas Wings - Dana Evans, G, Louisville

14. Las Vegas Aces - Destiny Slocum, G, Arkansas

15. Atlanta Dream - Raquel Carrera Quintana, F, Spain

16. Chicago Sky - Natasha Mack, F, Oklahoma State

17. New York Liberty - DiDi Richards, G, Baylor

18. Seattle Storm - Kiana Williams, G, Stanford

19. Indiana Fever - Unique Thompson, F, Auburn

20. Connecticut Sun - DiJonai Carrington, F, Baylor

21. Connecticut Sun - Micaela Kelly, G, Central Michigan

22. Los Angeles Sparks - Arella Guirantes, G, Rutgers

23. Seattle Storm - N’dea Jones, F, Texas A&M

24. Indiana Fever - Trinity Baptiste, F, Arizona



Third round:

25. New York Liberty - Valerie Higgins, G, Pacific

26. Indiana Fever - Chelsey Perry, F, UT Martin

27. Atlanta Dream - Lindsey Pulliam, G, Northwestern

28. Los Angeles Sparks - Ivana Raca, F, Wake Forest

29. New York Liberty - Marine Fauthoux, G, France

30. Connecticut Sun - Aleah Goodman, G, Oregon State

31. Indiana Fever - Florencia Chagas, G, Argentina

32. Phoenix Mercury - Ciera Johnson, C, Texas A&M

33. Indiana Fever - Maya Caldwell, G, Georgia

34. Los Angeles Sparks - Aina Ayuso, G, Spain

35. Seattle Storm - Natalie Kucowski, F, Lafayette

36. Las Vegas Aces - Kionna Jeter, G, Towson



That’s the full draft. Until next year!