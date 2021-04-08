The WNBA released its best jerseys ever for the 2021 season

While we do not have an official start date for the new WNBA season, it is around the corner. The league is celebrating its 25th anniversary this season, and it unveiled new jerseys to commemorate the occasion on Thursday.

Nike and the WNBA have partnered on uniforms since 2018, but they took the storytelling and creativity up a notch with this year’s drop. Implementing direct feedback from players for sharper creative design and expression, the WNBA and Nike have given us possibly the best jersey drop the league has ever seen.

Each of the 12 teams received three-game uniform editions: Heroine Edition, Explorer Edition, and Rebel Edition. These jerseys all celebrate the teams’ cities and communities through the eyes of female archetypes. Here is a look at each jersey for the 2021 WNBA season.

Atlanta Dream

Inspiration for this jersey was drawn from the signs commonly seen during the Civil Rights movement. That is why the “Atlanta” wordmark is front and center on the jersey.

The silver star and subtle hints of silver throughout the jersey are a nod to the platinum and gold records produced throughout Atlanta.

Courageous. Sophisticated. Timeless.



Our Heroine jersey incorporates the 16 rays of the @Ctr4CHR's Pentagram mural, connecting the

various rights movements and bringing them together

under one common goal – equality for all.https://t.co/dMOBOxmJ7A pic.twitter.com/cnCEzfIkfe — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) April 8, 2021

Chicago Sky

The faded pinstripes are such a nice touch, and the 10x10 pinstripe grids represent Chicago’s city blocks.

The shattered looks serve as a nod to women of Chicago breaking through glass ceilings, pushing boundaries and continuing to make strides towards greater things.

Connecticut Sun

This jersey looks to celebrate the history of Connecticut’s Indigenous people, and more specifically, this jersey pays homage to the Mohegan Tribe’s heritage through the circular symbols.

The uniform feature side taping that nods to the Trail of Life, which connects past and future generations. “Keesusk” is the Mohegan (from the Mohegan tribe) word for “Sun.”

The details tell our story. Introducing the Heroine Edition. pic.twitter.com/5hoJxbIZ9u — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) April 8, 2021

Dallas Wings

The thick side panel stripes and the color pallet were selected because they inspire “darling speed.”

This jersey dives into the history books, as it is a nod to the World War II P-40 Warhawk plane, which was manufactured in Texas and, more importantly, test-flow by Women Airforce Service Pilots (W.A.S.P.).

This is . . . time.



The eroine is a timeless representation of power and sophistication. ☁️ pic.twitter.com/BTBsksrFrg — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) April 8, 2021

Indiana Fever

Lady Victory inspired this uniform, and the 19 stars represent Indiana as the 19th member of the Union.

Everything from the jersey color, wordmark, and number fonts was inspired by Stranger things, a hit series set in Hawkins, Indiana.

oh y'all really going to the Upside Down https://t.co/AYjdlzngw3 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 8, 2021

Las Vegas Aces

The jersey was not crafted to represent or nod to anything in particular. Ultimately, they were going for a classic and fresh oversized feel, which is evident in the gold trim.

The last jersey was classic and fresh, but this one pulls out all of the stops. The Ace card detailing and the shiny finish adds dimension to the jersey and is ultimately a nod to the Ace card and its meaning of mastery.

Because all good things come in threes



Presenting the Las Vegas Aces Nike Heroine Edition Jersey. #ALLIN ♦️♠️ — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) April 8, 2021

Los Angeles Sparks

The palm tree-inspired logo is a symbol of Los Angeles’ tree-lined boulevards and warm weather.

The night sky background and star detailing on the side panel are a nod to the city’s shining stars and bright lights.

Minnesota Lynx

The Midwest frigid winters are represented through the icy blue background, and the action green side tape is a “nod to the hairs that tip the feline’s ears.”

The scales that “MINN” sit inside were inspired by one of the country’s longest-running and independently owned and operated music venues that are not far from the Lynx’s arena.

Looking real good in those new unis mama Syl https://t.co/RMhnCxFjwc — Bridget Carleton (@bridgecarleton) April 8, 2021

New York Liberty

The speckled detailing in the black base color of the uniform represents the urban pavement of New York.

The jersey color is a nod to the city’s iconic Liberty monument and all it stands for.

So freaking tough man!!!! Omgggg https://t.co/NuJRenqH5q — Jazmine Jones (@Jazmine_Jones4) April 8, 2021

Phoenix Mercury

The orange to purple gradient represents the Arizona desert sunrise.

The “X” is a nod to the team’s fan base, the “X-Factor.”

These uniforms - these are proclamations. It’s the people who got us here. The home we represent. The family that won’t let us fall. pic.twitter.com/qMePI0ZVa4 — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) April 8, 2021

Seattle Storm

The sweeping yellow and spruce green colors are a symbol of the city’s optimistic and go-getter outlook.

The sweeping sash across the front symbolizes female empowerment and celebrates the city’s lineage of political engagement.

Washington Mystics

The uniform is classic, similar to the monuments and statues found throughout the city. This uniform is symbolic of D.C.’s rich history.

Scripted gold wrapping around the jersey and the shorts is the Nineteenth Amendment giving the right to vote.

You can grab the latest Rebel Edition jerseys exclusively on nike.com or on the Nike App on April 8, and the Explorer Edition will be available there as well, beginning on April 14.