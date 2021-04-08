 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

The WNBA released its best jerseys ever for the 2021 season

Check out every new WNBA jersey ahead of the 2021 season.

By Sydney Umeri
/ new

While we do not have an official start date for the new WNBA season, it is around the corner. The league is celebrating its 25th anniversary this season, and it unveiled new jerseys to commemorate the occasion on Thursday.

Nike and the WNBA have partnered on uniforms since 2018, but they took the storytelling and creativity up a notch with this year’s drop. Implementing direct feedback from players for sharper creative design and expression, the WNBA and Nike have given us possibly the best jersey drop the league has ever seen.

Each of the 12 teams received three-game uniform editions: Heroine Edition, Explorer Edition, and Rebel Edition. These jerseys all celebrate the teams’ cities and communities through the eyes of female archetypes. Here is a look at each jersey for the 2021 WNBA season.

Atlanta Dream

The Atlanta Dream Nike Explorer Edition
Nike News

Inspiration for this jersey was drawn from the signs commonly seen during the Civil Rights movement. That is why the “Atlanta” wordmark is front and center on the jersey.

The Atlanta Dream Nike Rebel Edition
Nike News

The silver star and subtle hints of silver throughout the jersey are a nod to the platinum and gold records produced throughout Atlanta.

Chicago Sky

The Chicago Sky Nike Explorer Edition
Nike News

The faded pinstripes are such a nice touch, and the 10x10 pinstripe grids represent Chicago’s city blocks.

The Chicago Sky Nike Rebel Edition
Nike News

The shattered looks serve as a nod to women of Chicago breaking through glass ceilings, pushing boundaries and continuing to make strides towards greater things.

Connecticut Sun

The Connecticut Sun Nike Explorer Edition
Nike News

This jersey looks to celebrate the history of Connecticut’s Indigenous people, and more specifically, this jersey pays homage to the Mohegan Tribe’s heritage through the circular symbols.

The Connecticut Sun Nike Rebel Edition
Nike News

The uniform feature side taping that nods to the Trail of Life, which connects past and future generations. “Keesusk” is the Mohegan (from the Mohegan tribe) word for “Sun.”

Dallas Wings

The Dallas Wings Nike Explorer Edition
Nike News

The thick side panel stripes and the color pallet were selected because they inspire “darling speed.

The Dallas Wings Nike Rebel Edition
Nike News

This jersey dives into the history books, as it is a nod to the World War II P-40 Warhawk plane, which was manufactured in Texas and, more importantly, test-flow by Women Airforce Service Pilots (W.A.S.P.).

Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever Nike Explorer Edition
Nike News

Lady Victory inspired this uniform, and the 19 stars represent Indiana as the 19th member of the Union.

The Indiana Fever Nike Rebel Edition
Nike News

Everything from the jersey color, wordmark, and number fonts was inspired by Stranger things, a hit series set in Hawkins, Indiana.

Las Vegas Aces

The Las Vegas Aces Nike Explorer Edition
Nike News

The jersey was not crafted to represent or nod to anything in particular. Ultimately, they were going for a classic and fresh oversized feel, which is evident in the gold trim.

The Las Vegas Aces Nike Rebel Edition
Nike News

The last jersey was classic and fresh, but this one pulls out all of the stops. The Ace card detailing and the shiny finish adds dimension to the jersey and is ultimately a nod to the Ace card and its meaning of mastery.

Los Angeles Sparks

The Los Angeles Sparks Nike Explorer Edition
Nike News

The palm tree-inspired logo is a symbol of Los Angeles’ tree-lined boulevards and warm weather.

The Los Angeles Sparks Nike Rebel Edition
Nike News

The night sky background and star detailing on the side panel are a nod to the city’s shining stars and bright lights.

Minnesota Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx Nike Explorer Edition
Nike News

The Midwest frigid winters are represented through the icy blue background, and the action green side tape is a “nod to the hairs that tip the feline’s ears.”

The Minnesota Lynx Nike Rebel Edition
Nike News

The scales that “MINN” sit inside were inspired by one of the country’s longest-running and independently owned and operated music venues that are not far from the Lynx’s arena.

New York Liberty

The New York Liberty Nike Explorer Edition
Nike News

The speckled detailing in the black base color of the uniform represents the urban pavement of New York.

The New York Liberty Nike Rebel Edition
Nike News

The jersey color is a nod to the city’s iconic Liberty monument and all it stands for.

Phoenix Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury Nike Explorer Edition
Nike News

The orange to purple gradient represents the Arizona desert sunrise.

The Phoenix Mercury Nike Rebel Edition
Nike News

The “X” is a nod to the team’s fan base, the “X-Factor.”

Seattle Storm

The Seattle Storm Nike Explorer Edition
Nike News

The sweeping yellow and spruce green colors are a symbol of the city’s optimistic and go-getter outlook.

The Seattle Storm Nike Rebel Edition
Nike News

The sweeping sash across the front symbolizes female empowerment and celebrates the city’s lineage of political engagement.

Washington Mystics

The Washington Mystics Nike Explorer Edition
Nike News

The uniform is classic, similar to the monuments and statues found throughout the city. This uniform is symbolic of D.C.’s rich history.

The Washington Mystics Nike Rebel Edition
Nike News

Scripted gold wrapping around the jersey and the shorts is the Nineteenth Amendment giving the right to vote.

You can grab the latest Rebel Edition jerseys exclusively on nike.com or on the Nike App on April 8, and the Explorer Edition will be available there as well, beginning on April 14.

Next Up In WNBA

Loading comments...