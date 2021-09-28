Will Sue Bird return for one more year?

On Sunday night, the Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury gave us one of the best WNBA postseason games in a long time. It came down to the very end and was pushed into overtime before the Mercury could claim their victory.

The game was electric. It had many on the edge of their seats, but for more reason than one. Yes, the game itself was great, but as the clock ticked on, many were unsure if this would be the last time we’d see Sue Bird play.

The veteran guard was playing in pursuit of her fifth WNBA title, which would further etch her name in the history books as the all-time WNBA champion. But she just fell short at the hands of her college teammate, Diana Taurasi, and the Mercury. So now we’re left with one big question. Will the 40-year-old guard suit up for one last season or call it quits?

Decades of excellence

In, 1998 Sue Bird made her debut as a UConn Huskie. She played for much of the season before tearing her ACL. While that was a setback in her story, her comeback was remarkable. The next year, she helped lead the Huskies to a 36-1 record. The Huskies won the championship that year and again during Sue’s senior year, where the team went undefeated.

In 2002, Sue was the first overall pick in the WNBA draft and was selected by the Seattle Storm. From there, she began what would be a nearly 20-year career in the league to this point, racking up one of the most impressive resumes we’ve seen of any player. Throughout her time in the WNBA, she has been a four-time WNBA champion, a twelve-time WNBA All-Star, named to the All-WNBA First Team five times, is currently the WNBA’s All-Time assist leader, named to the WNBA’s W25 Greatest of All-time, and so much more.

In addition to her dominance in the WNBA, she has been unstoppable in international play as well. She’s a five-time EuroLeague Champion, two-time Europe SuperCup winner, and five Olympic gold medals. To say the least, Sue’s career has been dominant, and that’s why there is such a big cry for her to come back for one more year.

‘One more year’ chant

At the end of the game, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird met up close to mid-court. Diana completed her courtside interview, and just as Sue began to take the microphone, the crowd erupted what a chant. “One more year.”

The game was in Seattle, in front of the fans she had played for her entire career. They knew what this game meant, and so did Sue.

So will this be the end for Sue Bird? I hope not. It’s not that Sue hasn’t done enough throughout her career; it’s that I, and many others, can’t believe this could be the end. It would be the end of an era.

But with my opinion aside, Sue has my support no matter what she decides. She’s given us decades of must-watch basketball, from her days at UConn to her latest game on Sunday, and for that, I’m thankful.